Entertainment brian cox Philomena cunk
Philomena Cunk interviewed Brian Cox and how they both kept a straight face is some kind of magnificent
Philomena Cunk was back on our screens last night, and this time the creation of Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker was examining the biggest topic of all – life.
And the intrepid reporter’s investigation took her to interview the great Professor Brian Cox, and it was 80 seconds of telly at its very best.
@bbc You'll never look at a mirror the same way again Watch #CunkOnLife on #iPlayer from 30 Dec at 9pm Pioneering documentary-maker Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) returns with her most ambitious quest to date; venturing right up the universe and everything, to find the definitive answer to the ultimate question – the meaning of life. #PhilomenaCunk #Cunk #DianeMorgan #BrianCox #QuantumPhysics #Science ♬ original sound – BBC
“Sorry, am I wasting your time?” … “Yeah”. Best response. lol.’
punditjee
‘This is… the best one I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen Brian lose his energy or his smile. I’ve never seen the light drain from a man’s eyes like this.’
Ferus_Silovik
‘Quantum mcphysics ‘
RYZHKO
Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.
Philomena Cunk really did make Brian Cox question his life choices! pic.twitter.com/swYVObp55F
— DBwambale (@TheMutaD) December 30, 2024
They both deserve some kind of award for managing to keep a straight face through the whole of that.
She almost cracked. Unreal how she came up with tennis ball factory on the spot
— Ryan Lewis (@RyanLewisRacing) December 31, 2024
You can hear Brian's system malfunction
— James Whistler (@Wilspart) December 31, 2024
Cunk on earth is the most original piece of comedy I have seen this decade
— Alis (@jptorach) December 30, 2024
she broke Brian
— Sage Akram (@sageakram) December 30, 2024
how do they maintain a straight face!?
i would burst out laughing
— Hélène (Niki’s Version) (@nikita_helene) December 30, 2024
Watch the whole programme on iPlayer here!
READ MORE
This brainteaser from ITV’s The 1% Club has been melting minds everywhere (whether you are left or right handed)