Philomena Cunk interviewed Brian Cox and how they both kept a straight face is some kind of magnificent

Entertainment brian cox Philomena cunk

Philomena Cunk was back on our screens last night, and this time the creation of Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker was examining the biggest topic of all – life.

And the intrepid reporter’s investigation took her to interview the great Professor Brian Cox, and it was 80 seconds of telly at its very best.

“Sorry, am I wasting your time?” … “Yeah”. Best response. lol.’

punditjee ‘This is… the best one I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen Brian lose his energy or his smile. I’ve never seen the light drain from a man’s eyes like this.’

Ferus_Silovik ‘Quantum mcphysics ‘

RYZHKO

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.

Philomena Cunk really did make Brian Cox question his life choices! pic.twitter.com/swYVObp55F — DBwambale (@TheMutaD) December 30, 2024

They both deserve some kind of award for managing to keep a straight face through the whole of that.

She almost cracked. Unreal how she came up with tennis ball factory on the spot — Ryan Lewis (@RyanLewisRacing) December 31, 2024

You can hear Brian's system malfunction — James Whistler (@Wilspart) December 31, 2024

Cunk on earth is the most original piece of comedy I have seen this decade — Alis (@jptorach) December 30, 2024

she broke Brian — Sage Akram (@sageakram) December 30, 2024

how do they maintain a straight face!?

i would burst out laughing — Hélène (Niki’s Version) (@nikita_helene) December 30, 2024

Watch the whole programme on iPlayer here!

READ MORE

This brainteaser from ITV’s The 1% Club has been melting minds everywhere (whether you are left or right handed)

Source BBC H/T @TheMutaD