Derek Guy had the best response to the amateur economist saying young people could afford houses if they drove used cars and went camping

Life takedowns

Yet again, Millennials and younger adults are being blamed for their inability to have the same standard of living routinely enjoyed by their parents and grandparents, who could assume they had a reasonable chance of home ownership.

An account that posts about the US economy mused on past lifestyles.

It got a lot of attention, with people pointing out that the living standards were very different.

I have photos from that era. Homes were small. People got by with few belongings. You should see how bare the rooms are. Clothes were worn until tattered. Food was basic by our standards. Few appliances. Cars had to be worked on every weekend to run well. By our standards, poor. — Scipio Africanus (@a43767796) December 28, 2024

A lot has changed since then probably the biggest factor would be houses were three times a small. Even in this lifetime going back to the 70s and 80s when I was growing up, we shared bedrooms we shared bathrooms. We lived in small 1000 square-foot 1100 square-foot homes. We… — Keith Bloemendaal (@contractorkeith) December 30, 2024

Fitness expert and Trump fan, Jason Helmes genuinely pushed the narrative that young people could have a house, a car and a family by tightening their belts. That old chestnut.

People pointed out the obvious.

1.

C’mon. Since 1971: – Cost of a Car: from $4K to $48K (12x)

– Cost of a House: from $25K to $357K (14x)

– Ivy League College Cost: from $3K/year to $87K/year (29x)

– Healthcare Cost per Person: Increased from $400 to $15,000 (37x) source: https://t.co/Rjd9cNfAN2 — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) December 29, 2024

2.

Brotha starter homes don't exist in Florida. The investors pay cash,flip and then mark them up 50%. — Deep Thoughts (@ideologistx) December 28, 2024

3.

“Starter homes?!?”

Our starter home in 1996 cost 150k.

Our kids are looking at 500k.

That’s pretty damn impossible- even with lower interest rates.

And doing it on one income is out of the question for most. — Ringothe5th (@ringothe5th) December 29, 2024

4.

You think no one willingly drives exclusively used cars, rarely eats out, spends their vacation time locally camping or in budget options, and wears clothes primarily from second hand stores? Sounds more like a you problem — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) December 29, 2024

5.

Can you show me one of these elusive starter homes? Zillow works, thanks. — b (@elonsucks88) December 29, 2024

6.

if you bought a $7 latte every single day this month, that's $210. median price of rent is $2,000. does not even make a dent. https://t.co/dcOtNlWjGq — emily may (@emilykmay) December 29, 2024

7.

I appreciate guys like @anymanfitness because they let you know upfront just how fucking stupid they are. https://t.co/v7XeKjA21e — I Will @ The Fuck Out Of You (@Tempiwmf) December 30, 2024

The very funny (and knowledgeable) Derek Guy went one better. He shared an example of a starter home.

exactly. i just bought this starter home for $600k https://t.co/2TFBNgeXTB pic.twitter.com/HM5ooLhu5C — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 31, 2024

Here are a few things people had to say about his starter home.

Realtors be like: Cute studio apartment with electric atmosphere, security door, and easy access hard wood floorest. — exlawyer.eth/tez (@exlawyernft) December 31, 2024

that's plenty space for a small family — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) December 31, 2024

I assume, it's in a walkable neighborhood. — Jene Sais-quoi (@JustAGurLnSwedn) December 31, 2024

We’ll leave the last word to Luke Barnett, actor and creator of the viral short The Crossing Over Express.

$600K is a steal for that. This cost me 1.2M in Van Nuys. pic.twitter.com/c7cLiv5yqW — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ (@LukeBarnett) December 31, 2024

READ MORE

This Japanese artist’s incredible miniatures are utterly mindblowing

Source Derek Guy Image Screengrab