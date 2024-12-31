Life takedowns

Derek Guy had the best response to the amateur economist saying young people could afford houses if they drove used cars and went camping

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 31st, 2024

Yet again, Millennials and younger adults are being blamed for their inability to have the same standard of living routinely enjoyed by their parents and grandparents, who could assume they had a reasonable chance of home ownership.

An account that posts about the US economy mused on past lifestyles.

Just one lifetime ago in the United States, our grandfathers were able to buy a home, buy a car, have 3-4 children, keep their wife at home, take annual vacations, and then retire… all on one middle-class salary.

It got a lot of attention, with people pointing out that the living standards were very different.

Fitness expert and Trump fan, Jason Helmes genuinely pushed the narrative that young people could have a house, a car and a family by tightening their belts. That old chestnut.

They also lived in starter homes, drove used cars, didn't dine out, "vacationed" by camping, wore hand me down clothes, etc. This can still be done, but nobody wants to do it.

People pointed out the obvious.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The very funny (and knowledgeable) Derek Guy went one better. He shared an example of a starter home.

Here are a few things people had to say about his starter home.

We’ll leave the last word to Luke Barnett, actor and creator of the viral short The Crossing Over Express.

Source Derek Guy