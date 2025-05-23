30 fabulously pompous types who incorrectly corrected other people and were hilariously owned into next week

Weird World correction facepalms

There’s a whole world of pomposity out there, and it’s always good to see when one of these know-it-alls falls painfully on their face.

Specifically, when one of these people – you know the sort! – incorrectly corrects someone else and is hilariously owned into next week.

And this little lot, from the corner of Reddit called ‘incorrectly correcting’, is a supremely satisfying read.

1.



(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.



(via)

6.



(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.



(via)

10.



(via)