The Merriam-Webster Dictionary was inundated with language features that people get wrong – 19 of the best (or worst)
Over on Bluesky, the wonderful Merriam-Webster Dictionary account has been getting people to share certain aspects of speech and writing that they’ve spotted others constantly getting wrong.
This was their question.
For all intensive purposes, what idioms or colloquialisms do people seem to constantly get wrong?
— Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) December 30, 2024 at 2:12 PM
We see what they did there – but not everybody did.
Other people, however, had plenty of suggestions – although the idioms and colloquialisms rule went out the window pretty quickly.
1.
I like when my husband talks about the ‘french benefits’ from his company, but he is too cute for me to correct him!
— Suzanne Makisi (@suzannemakisi.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 7:19 PM
2.
"I could care less."
It's “I ' care less."
— bobjb.bsky.social (@bobjb.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:23 PM
3.
My payroll supervisor says "in the rears" instead of "in arrears".
I don't have a problem with it though, it's just cute. 😛
— Arty Corvale (@artycorvale.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 7:03 PM
4.
Be more pacific (specific)
— A. Scott Ross, P.E. (@vtminengsr.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:27 PM
5.
"This peaked my interest"
— Alejandro Montenegro (@aemonten.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:33 PM
6.
"Chomping at the bit", and it's not even close
— ElectricDC (@electricdc.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 8:05 PM
7.
All of the sudden
— Keenan Alexander (@keysage11.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 8:04 PM
8.
Toe the line, folks. Don't tow it.
— __corylus__ (@jgcorylus.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 7:44 PM
9.
Some people really make a mountain out of a mold hill when such things happen.
— True North Eager Beaver Media (he/him/Hey, Mr. Beaver, eh?) (@trueeager.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 6:32 PM
10.
I think "Gazpacho police" is the all-time best. Followed closely by "peach tree dish."
— arhpdx (@arhpdx.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 7:41 PM