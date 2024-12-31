This Elon Musk takedown just snuck in as our favourite ‘rare insult’ of the year

Celebrity elon musk rare insults takedowns

We’ve featured lots of ‘rare insults’ on these pages – takedowns that are particularly inventive and entertaining – and did a whole round-up of our favourites over here.

But it might be time to rewrite the record books after we just spotted our favourite rare insult that went viral this year.

It’s an exchange about the ethics of gaming involving Elon Musk and Ian Miles Cheong who you might also have heard of (a leading contender for Musk’s number one fan, he says the ‘quiet bit out loud’ – ooooh!).

And it’s not really about the debate, such as it is, as the payoff that follows.

Greatest ratio of all time. pic.twitter.com/vdXii6aUsM — Tyler (@TylerDurden) December 30, 2024

And here it is again in full, just in case that’s trick to read …

Ooof.

Lmfao imagine not playing a video game because you kill fictional cops. Such a grift — Brazeauuu (@lexbrazeau) December 30, 2024

Only one question remained.

Wouldnt the blue whales vagina be the 4th biggest then? — Pops (@PudgyPops_777) December 30, 2024

