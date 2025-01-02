Videos America new years eve New York

They’re wearing diapers, for chrissakes!

Happy New Year, Happy Hogmanay, Happy Hanukkah, merry tidings. May you spend the lion’s share of the year in places where you can go to the toilet freely.

New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are, I imagine, a bit like London’s: spectacular, depending on where you stand. Find a good rooftop.

But that’s not always feasible. Nor is it desirable, apparently, for a certain kind of person.

Like these unfortunate souls, whose rush to attain front row standing places to witness Times Square’s celebrations was captured in all its discomfiting detail, from multiple angles.

Here’s one!

I can think of no greater hell. pic.twitter.com/a5ctNrLLUW — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 31, 2024

And another –

Worth it and fun. I get if not for you, though. We go to a party above it this year pic.twitter.com/kjIsxhKheD — Hank Yeomans (@HankYeomans) January 1, 2025

Here’s one more, which manages to make it look even worse…

This is what it looked like with boots on the ground pic.twitter.com/ldWU9QHeSF — ѕσтσ (@sig_soto) January 1, 2025



For clarification, we’re told this footage was obtained at about 4pm. Eight hours to go…

Many of them arrived at six o’clock in the morning. Some got there as early as three.

lol look what happens after this clip. pic.twitter.com/FrSoeXDEx1 — Vince (@VintageVinceSD) January 1, 2025

And when they need to go to the bathroom?

It’s exactly what you think, except you thought it and assumed it wouldn’t be real…

And when they need to go to the bathroom?! pic.twitter.com/YIEisLiPP1 — Madonna Nation ❌ (@MadonnaNationX) January 1, 2025

Wild to think all these people have diapers on lol — Vic (@dennis__41) December 31, 2024

Folk have been unequivocal. This is not for them.

Absolutely No Alcohol, and hardly any bathrooms. You cannot return to your pen once you've left, and they keep setting up more pens behind yours. You must stand on concrete for at least 8 hours in the cold. By the time the ball drops, you will wish you were dead. But have fun. — Dooflickey (@Dooflickey) January 1, 2025

Twitter is united. And all it took was a crowd of people in diapers waiting eight hours in the cold to watch a big time ball drop.

What type of person do you have to be to enjoy being that close to someone else for hours….. smh. pic.twitter.com/g0OX6BLRjO — NolaDave82 (@82nolaDave94) January 1, 2025

They’d rather be crocheting.

I’m crocheting in my warm home with a dog on my lap, the other at my feet, glass of scotch to my left, strings of Christmas lights glowing and the family is together watching LOTR. You can keep your Times Square, also I heard there are no toilets. stay safe out there! — catnipper ✨ (@edibanedi) January 1, 2025

Or in something called a Waffle House, which I have to say appeals on several levels, including the imaginary. A house… made of waffles?

I would rather be alone at a Waffle House in the middle of BFE than to be at this hell hole. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 1, 2025

That really is all there is to it, apparently.

I went there once, in the early 90's. After standing around for a few hours I asked a cop when everything starts, like the bands, etc… He laughed and said "This is it, you can't hear or see anything from down here." The only tiny bit of excitement was when the ball dropped. — Fawna + Angels Jemima & Shooby-Do (@MissJemimaKitty) January 1, 2025



So, if you spent your New Year’s Eve on the sofa watching Gladiator 2 and finding it rather disappointing, know that you could have made a worse choice. Here’s to you.

Source Yashar Ali Image Screengrab