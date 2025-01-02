Videos America new years eve New York

There’s a wee problem with being front row for the New York Times Square NYE celebrations – and it’s not for the faint of heart

Bruno Cooke. Updated January 2nd, 2025

They’re wearing diapers, for chrissakes!

Happy New Year, Happy Hogmanay, Happy Hanukkah, merry tidings. May you spend the lion’s share of the year in places where you can go to the toilet freely.

New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are, I imagine, a bit like London’s: spectacular, depending on where you stand. Find a good rooftop.

But that’s not always feasible. Nor is it desirable, apparently, for a certain kind of person.

Like these unfortunate souls, whose rush to attain front row standing places to witness Times Square’s celebrations was captured in all its discomfiting detail, from multiple angles.

Here’s one!

And another –

Here’s one more, which manages to make it look even worse…


For clarification, we’re told this footage was obtained at about 4pm. Eight hours to go…

Many of them arrived at six o’clock in the morning. Some got there as early as three.

And when they need to go to the bathroom?

It’s exactly what you think, except you thought it and assumed it wouldn’t be real…

Folk have been unequivocal. This is not for them.

Twitter is united. And all it took was a crowd of people in diapers waiting eight hours in the cold to watch a big time ball drop.

They’d rather be crocheting.

Or in something called a Waffle House, which I have to say appeals on several levels, including the imaginary. A house… made of waffles?

That really is all there is to it, apparently.


So, if you spent your New Year’s Eve on the sofa watching Gladiator 2 and finding it rather disappointing, know that you could have made a worse choice. Here’s to you.

Fancy another? This property listing on Rightmove had a rather interesting bedroom picture before it was hastily removed

Source Yashar Ali Image Screengrab