Trump and Musk having a New Year boogie will make you cringe yourself inside out – but the comments make up for it
There can’t be many people who haven’t embarrassed themselves at least slighty after having a few too many at New Year’s Eve, then turning up in a video on someone else’s social media doing some horrendous dad dancing or really bad karaoke.
When this happened, teetotal Trump was stone-cold sober. We can’t comment on Elon Musk‘s state.
WATCH: Donald Trump and Elon Musk showing moves at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/LVl1nKCOkb
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2025
As embarrassing as that was, Republicans against Trump reshared the awkward-looking scene just before the dance show.
What do you notice in this video of Trump and Musk at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago?pic.twitter.com/eGpZYiWwG8
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025
Don Lewis set a challenge.
Caption Contest! What do we even call this?pic.twitter.com/QSUpNosiD5
— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) January 1, 2025
Both clips, and Don’s call to action, got a lot of attention, and we very much enjoyed these responses.
1.
Music therapy at Mar-a-lago Senior Center. pic.twitter.com/eEcHCEcOqt
— shelby (@thetrueshelby) January 1, 2025
2.
Elon looks like he's trying to milk a cow when he dances.
So cringe.pic.twitter.com/dADzhyGeAc
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 2, 2025
3.
Elon thinking – “Donald is so much easier to manipulate than Xi! And bonus, he doesn’t threaten to kill me!”
Donald thinking – “Elon is so much easier to manipulate than Putin! And bonus, he doesn’t threaten to kill me! https://t.co/OOnPiRFEwB
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 1, 2025
4.
President-(un)elect Elon Musk and Donald Trump dancing is so cringe. pic.twitter.com/CjyA3cQ5BW
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 1, 2025
5.
le H1B shuffle guest starring Kekius Maximus pic.twitter.com/l0oE7KsuIA
— The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) January 1, 2025
6.
Don does the jerking and Elon does the ball fondling, apparently.
— Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 1, 2025
7.
Fashdance https://t.co/DfYMCYe85B
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) January 1, 2025
8.
Elon's doing the "man-boobs juggler". https://t.co/bpRgmganEi
— PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 2, 2025
9.
I find it so hilarious that they have to play YMCA constantly because they’ll get sued if they play anything else.
— Bryan (@booman22) January 1, 2025
10.
Musk is so concerned abt his $250 million investment in the orange Russian compromised convicted felon, he's willing to learn bad dance steps. https://t.co/AGGUyNvwLm
— Greg Wilson (@joke2power) January 1, 2025
11.
Someone please explain to these dweebs what this song is about I’m begging you https://t.co/P2sc6Htqdo
— Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) January 1, 2025
12.
https://t.co/dlYzTteOKQ pic.twitter.com/CeYnFPA6AC
— Fart Corvelay (@Mark_Cam_3) January 1, 2025
13.
Dorkus Maximus https://t.co/kAhxK25gT4
— Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) January 1, 2025
14.
Elmo:
“Oh is Trump dancing?
I should dance too like him!
Look everybody Elmo dance like trumpy!”
Adrian Dittman:
“lol you dance like a graceful swan Mr Musk! You truly are an elegant and talented dancer! Look at you – dancing! You are such a good father!”
— SamuraiCheesesteak (@SamuraiCheeses1) January 1, 2025
15.
Whose the old guy next to President Musk? https://t.co/NtthigVmpk
— Tim Clapham (@AnnoyedofBexhil) January 1, 2025
One person was conspicuous by his absence.
Did Vance get replaced? It's all Elon all the time now.
— carl claws (@carl_claw) January 1, 2025
Probably sitting in the room with the couches.
