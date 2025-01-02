Trump and Musk having a New Year boogie will make you cringe yourself inside out – but the comments make up for it

US donald trump elon musk

There can’t be many people who haven’t embarrassed themselves at least slighty after having a few too many at New Year’s Eve, then turning up in a video on someone else’s social media doing some horrendous dad dancing or really bad karaoke.

When this happened, teetotal Trump was stone-cold sober. We can’t comment on Elon Musk‘s state.

WATCH: Donald Trump and Elon Musk showing moves at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/LVl1nKCOkb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2025

As embarrassing as that was, Republicans against Trump reshared the awkward-looking scene just before the dance show.

What do you notice in this video of Trump and Musk at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago?pic.twitter.com/eGpZYiWwG8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025

Don Lewis set a challenge.

Caption Contest! What do we even call this?pic.twitter.com/QSUpNosiD5 — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) January 1, 2025

Both clips, and Don’s call to action, got a lot of attention, and we very much enjoyed these responses.

1.

Music therapy at Mar-a-lago Senior Center. pic.twitter.com/eEcHCEcOqt — shelby (@thetrueshelby) January 1, 2025

2.

Elon looks like he's trying to milk a cow when he dances. So cringe.pic.twitter.com/dADzhyGeAc — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 2, 2025

3.

Elon thinking – “Donald is so much easier to manipulate than Xi! And bonus, he doesn’t threaten to kill me!”

Donald thinking – “Elon is so much easier to manipulate than Putin! And bonus, he doesn’t threaten to kill me! https://t.co/OOnPiRFEwB — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 1, 2025

4.

President-(un)elect Elon Musk and Donald Trump dancing is so cringe. pic.twitter.com/CjyA3cQ5BW — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 1, 2025

5.

le H1B shuffle guest starring Kekius Maximus pic.twitter.com/l0oE7KsuIA — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) January 1, 2025

6.

Don does the jerking and Elon does the ball fondling, apparently. — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 1, 2025

7.

8.

9.

I find it so hilarious that they have to play YMCA constantly because they’ll get sued if they play anything else. — Bryan (@booman22) January 1, 2025

10.

Musk is so concerned abt his $250 million investment in the orange Russian compromised convicted felon, he's willing to learn bad dance steps. https://t.co/AGGUyNvwLm — Greg Wilson (@joke2power) January 1, 2025

11.

Someone please explain to these dweebs what this song is about I’m begging you https://t.co/P2sc6Htqdo — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) January 1, 2025

12.

13.

14.

Elmo: “Oh is Trump dancing?

I should dance too like him!

Look everybody Elmo dance like trumpy!” Adrian Dittman: “lol you dance like a graceful swan Mr Musk! You truly are an elegant and talented dancer! Look at you – dancing! You are such a good father!” — SamuraiCheesesteak (@SamuraiCheeses1) January 1, 2025

15.

Whose the old guy next to President Musk? https://t.co/NtthigVmpk — Tim Clapham (@AnnoyedofBexhil) January 1, 2025

One person was conspicuous by his absence.

Did Vance get replaced? It's all Elon all the time now. — carl claws (@carl_claw) January 1, 2025

Probably sitting in the room with the couches.

