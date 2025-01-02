Politics donald trump elon musk

16 favourite reactions to Elon Musk temporarily changing his X name to Kekius Maximus

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 2nd, 2025

We’re surprised Elon Musk has had time to alter his Twitter/X bio, with his gruelling schedule of following Donald Trump around like a lovesick teenager …

And making wildly uninformed – and potentially libellous – comments on British politics …

Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth? He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell.

In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects. Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008 -2013. Who is the boss of Jess Phillips right now? Keir Stamer. The real reason she's refusing to investigate the rape gangs is that it would obviously lead to the blaming of Keir Stamer (head of the CPS at the time).

Yet he made that extra effort to change his Twitter/X avi to a far-right emblem (Pepe the Frog) and change his name to a Latinesque version of Kek, the Egyptian God name associated in far-right internet circles with Pepe the Frog – as well as a slang word for ‘laugh out loud’, also popular with the alt-right.

The Twitter bio of Elon Musk as Kekius Maximus, with an image of Pepe the Frog in Roman military dress

He also posted this vague message.

Pepe the Frog in Roman military dress, with the words 'true frens'. Musk's text - Brothers in Arms.

Many took it to be an attempt to win back those on the political right who have been unhappy after Musk spoke out for maintaining the US H-1B visa (reserved for people who have expert skills in some area) which Donald Trump had been very much against but has for some unknown* reason also now embraced.

*Musk. It’s because of Musk.

While it wasn’t even close to being the worst Musk news of the past couple of days, it certainly attracted its fair share of scorn.

It may catch on.

