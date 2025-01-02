16 favourite reactions to Elon Musk temporarily changing his X name to Kekius Maximus

Politics donald trump elon musk

We’re surprised Elon Musk has had time to alter his Twitter/X bio, with his gruelling schedule of following Donald Trump around like a lovesick teenager …

Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago tonight. Trump is sick of him and you can tell in this video. MAGA is breaking up! pic.twitter.com/ydpyzOvc6S — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 1, 2025

What do you notice in this video of Trump and Musk at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago?pic.twitter.com/eGpZYiWwG8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025

And making wildly uninformed – and potentially libellous – comments on British politics …

Yet he made that extra effort to change his Twitter/X avi to a far-right emblem (Pepe the Frog) and change his name to a Latinesque version of Kek, the Egyptian God name associated in far-right internet circles with Pepe the Frog – as well as a slang word for ‘laugh out loud’, also popular with the alt-right.

Elon Musk changes his name to Kekius Maximus on X https://t.co/A1N6sLNPi2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 1, 2025

He also posted this vague message.

Many took it to be an attempt to win back those on the political right who have been unhappy after Musk spoke out for maintaining the US H-1B visa (reserved for people who have expert skills in some area) which Donald Trump had been very much against but has for some unknown* reason also now embraced.

*Musk. It’s because of Musk.

While it wasn’t even close to being the worst Musk news of the past couple of days, it certainly attracted its fair share of scorn.

1.

Elon Musk, in his relentless pursuit to become the world's richest man, signed the devil's contract without hesitation—only to find that with every billion he earned, his tweets grew cringier, his reputation more absurd, until his wealth towered over a sea of collective… pic.twitter.com/bbW9agAeJd — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 31, 2024

2.

5-sigma cringe event pic.twitter.com/prF04eLkt0 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 31, 2024

3.

Kekius Maximus, if I'm not mistaken, means Giant Underpants. https://t.co/e5ekZitF4I — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) January 1, 2025

4.

“kekius maximus” bro you are 50 — fapital (@Fapital3) December 31, 2024

5.

This isn't normal behavior for a major Defense Contractor CEO.@SpaceX becomes a bigger threat to National Security every day Imagine the CEO of RTX, Lockheed, GD, or Sikorsky using the screen name Kekius Maximus What happened to our Space program? pic.twitter.com/GZPAFq36WR — jgmac1106 (@jgmac1106) December 31, 2024

6.

Yeah they’ll be like “Elon Musk aka Kekius Maximus on X has endorsed the far right German Nazi party” pic.twitter.com/AQg28gm9mN — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 31, 2024

7.

Elon Musk is doing great btw. pic.twitter.com/CtxJKuj3eB — amanda moore (@noturtlesoup17) December 31, 2024

8.

“Kekius Maximus”. Our political system is being held hostage by a loser with the brain of a 12 year old. pic.twitter.com/vBqtIQ3CW3 — thelefttake (@thelefttake) December 31, 2024

9.

"Do you find it wisible … when I say the name of my dewanged fwiend … 'Kekius Maximus'?" https://t.co/Xe296L0I5Q pic.twitter.com/dG2rHHkrA8 — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) January 1, 2025

10.

Elon Musk has adopted Pepe the frog as his avatar. Pepe symbolises the racist, homophobic, and anti-semitic alt-right movement. Kek is a 4chan neo-Nazi phrase. He has shown you who he is – believe him. pic.twitter.com/cLUhN4yuiK — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) January 1, 2025

11.

Kekius Maximus. Fuck me. We are in hell. — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) December 31, 2024

12.

I think we all have failed as a society if Kekius Maximus is the richest person on the planet https://t.co/3M7A8fQwqn — jade (@jade_harIey) December 31, 2024

13.

A better name was available pic.twitter.com/mKJmFFnu3m — pjmeade (@pjmeade) January 1, 2025

14.

the fuck is he doing pic.twitter.com/49wac2gFEr — jan sewi pi unpa epiku, or rizz god | ΔΔΔ (@crystalBarbasol) December 31, 2024

15.

It's hard to be the cringiest boy in human history, but this sad idiot is a strong contender. https://t.co/CRLHrVjNFC — Mug of Glop (@Mug_of_Glop) December 31, 2024

16.

Elon Musk and his mini me Adrian Dittman, who’s allegedly a voiceover actor who pretends to be Elon, are giggling over Elon changing his name to Kekius Maximus and profile picture to a racist groyper frog. pic.twitter.com/u1OhkG6jcN — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 31, 2024

It may catch on.

