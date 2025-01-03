Just 15 of the funniest and most heartwarming stories from the last 12 months

Round Ups 2024 feelgood

Irish journalist Amy O’Connor had made it a tradition to compile a Twitter/X thread at the end of every year, capturing some of the funniest/sweetest and just heartwarming stories she’s spotted over the previous 12 months.

In case you’re not up to speed: Each year, I compile a thread of funny/heartwarming/lovely things that happened during the previous twelve months. Here is your 2024 edition. Let’s go! — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

And Amy’s compilation for 2024 is just the thing you need to start your New Year with a smile on your face.

1.

I searched for my spark and I found it This year, a bunch of Irish kids released the undisputed banger of the year and it made me so happy. Presenting The Spark by Kabin Crew & Lisdoonvarna Crew.pic.twitter.com/N7IxITRCO5 — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

2.

The Parent Trap is *the* formative movie for me so you best believe I was living when Camryn Bynym and Josh Metellus from Minnesota Vikings recreated the handshake. pic.twitter.com/NY5VAXzT7T — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

3.

My favourite Olympics story: Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč were a couple for four years and broke up before the Olympics. But they committed to playing mixed doubles in tennis and WON THE GOLD MEDAL! pic.twitter.com/aro2HbzOCn — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

4.

This gorgeous “Where are they now?” update ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0qGAO09Evb — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

(You can read more about that WILD story here).

5.

The single best example of the Apple dance. pic.twitter.com/MuBlLrhiux — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

6.

This Irish lad realising that he’s… maybe the reason Foo Fighters exist?! (via: https://t.co/XB9oKkQt24) pic.twitter.com/QSdBaKcxde — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

(read more about that story here).

7.

‘This is proof of our existence.’ In May, the Palestinian women’s football team traveled to Dublin to play their first ever match in Europe, beating Bohemians 2-1. This post match interview with Charlotte Phillips and her grandparents is a must-watch.pic.twitter.com/4lvzbHsrW4 — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

8.

Take two minutes to watch Colman Domingo tell the incredible story of how he met his husband.pic.twitter.com/xOIrLuQuip — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

9.

Little baba imitating Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘bailed out of jail smile’ from the Please Please Please video pic.twitter.com/olYulYeWTh — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

10.

You are not prepared for how good this little Scottish girl’s lion impression is. It’s giving MGM opening! pic.twitter.com/YpvkYBXSlS — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

11.

Clarinetist Dr. Doreen Ketchens serenading her baby grandson with You Are My Sunshine pic.twitter.com/7bzawQcr7w — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

12.

I genuinely can’t cope with this little boy’s excited reaction to opening his Christmas presents What a lovely family. pic.twitter.com/xwX82NUdKD — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

13.

Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin standing on the Olympic podium and learning about the medal-biting tradition in real time. pic.twitter.com/akqm5AkmWn — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

14.

This little gal gunning to spill the tea on a boy in her class pic.twitter.com/7iSKDwhRvM — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

15.

This legend giving it socks to Espresso Call me basic but it makes me smile every time!!! pic.twitter.com/aBRwM4GQ16 — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) December 30, 2024

