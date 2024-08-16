This Irish lad realising he inspired Dave Grohl to create Foo Fighters after Nirvana is the best, the best, the best

Entertainment Dave Grohl foo fighters ireland

Sometimes it’s the most random things that occur at the most unexpected times, in the most unlikely of locations, that can change the course of your life.

Such is the case for Dave Grohl, former drummer with Nirvana and founder/lead singer of Foo Fighters.

It’s certainly the case for Irish man Lorcan Dunne, who arguably set Grohl off on another path, without even realising it.

Grohl has told this story before, but it went viral again this week after Lorcan’s cousin, Eoin Tighe, re-shared it.

So my legend of a cousin Lorcan just realised he was kind of important to the creation of @foofighters @FooFightersUK He saw a video by Dave Grohl talking about why he got back to work after a visit to Ireland. Lorcan was out hitchhiking wearing his nirvana top when Dave stopped pic.twitter.com/nD7cUE0w8w — Eoin Tighe (@eointighe) August 15, 2024

In Eoin’s video, he shares a video of his cousin Lorcan reminiscing about how he once saw Dave Grohl pass him in a car when Lorcan was hitchhiking in the Ring of Kerry in the late 1990s.

The video is spliced with Grohl talking about how he was once in Ireland, unsure of what to do with his life after the death of Kurt Cobain and the end of Nirvana, when he passed a young hitchhiker wearing a Cobain t-shirt. Grohl was spooked so didn’t stop, but it got him thinking it was a sign that he needed to get on with his life and do something else. Soon after, he founded Foo Fighters.

The video was edited together by Eoin’s sister and Lorcan’s cousin, Claire. She says the family had a party last weekend, where she recorded Lorcan telling his story.

we had a family gathering last wknd, and Lorcan having recently seen the vid asked Ciaran if he remembered the time they were hitching and he said he saw Grohl. It all came flooding back -mostly the slagging ! This is literally the first time he’s talked about it since ! — TheatreworX (@theatreworx) August 15, 2024

Lorcan had been telling people ever since that he saw Grohl in remote rural Ireland, but nobody believed him.

Now, at last, he’s been vindicated. And people are delighted for him.

And for those about to come for Grohl for offering him a lift, Lorcan didn’t actually need one.

He didn’t actually need a lift. He was just messing by sticking out his thumb to a car. I think they were both as shocked as they clocked each other — Eoin Tighe (@eointighe) August 15, 2024

