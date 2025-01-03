It’s British middle class warfare as people argue over which supermarket is better: M&S, Waitrose or other?

Life shopping supermarkets

If there’s one thing British people like to do, it’s to talk about supermarkets. Or, better yet, fight about them.

In a land where we’re often told that your choice of supermarket says a lot about your personality, it stands to reason that people would have strong opinions on the shop of their choice.

Twitter/X user @iamjoycek discovered that recently when she posted her opinions about M&S – namely, that it’s inferior to Waitrose.

Unpopular opinion M&S is not the best supermarket. It’s great for ready-made and prepared foods, but it’s not the best supermarket overall. Waitrose is a step above, it has way more variety. I just think the M&S PR has been strong lol — MSJOYCEK (@IamJoyceK) December 26, 2024

Naturally, people had their own views on the topic.

Waitrose is for people who like to cook good food, M&S is for people who just want to eat it — MichelleNotObama (@Michelle1223) December 26, 2024

No one will ever change my mind about Lidl & Aldi — AMBER✨ (@ambermcstravick) December 26, 2024

Lidl/ Aldi & M&S is the combo for me. I actually never go Waitrose as its a bit out the way and its quite big so cba to walk round it all — SLW (@SophiewheatleyX) December 27, 2024

They’ve got more fresh raw ingredients for sure, but in the contest of fresh produce, something they both have, M&S dominates in terms of freshness and quality. — Kels ️ (@OnyxSakura) December 27, 2024

Please don’t tell them about waitrose we shopped peacefully — Mils (@LivingLovingg) December 26, 2024

I agree with you because M&S food imo was never actually a supermarket until recent years. All their history & TV ads were about party food and pre-made food. It was 2019 when they decided they want to be a proper supermarket and redid their shop floor layout — TheCongolesePrincess (@LaBelleTracy) December 26, 2024

There no longer 1 good supermarket in the UK you have to shop around. Everything you can get in Waitrose you can get in Sainsbury’s. However M&S is so far ahead in terms of quality. Their fresh chicken, lamb, veg, potatoes & fruit ect are top tier. Waitrose doesn’t taste better — ✨The Queen Is Sheba ✨ (@TheQueenIsSheba) December 26, 2024

Farm shops are top tier. Hollies > Booths > Waitrose > M&S — Carly Rae (@CarlyRaeSummers) December 26, 2024

One name no one mentions is Co-Op, they’re genuinely a cut above most supermarkets. https://t.co/uHKo8voge4 — paulo the finance guy (@PauloNoggy) December 26, 2024

People have been led to believe that MnS is unaffordable in comparison to its counterparts, people are clocking that isn’t the case not only is it affordable, it’s better quality. Waitrose is indeed a superior supermarket but accessibility plays a role in where people shop… https://t.co/YeP1kVj2kU — Valery (@ItsVala) December 26, 2024

Personally sha, I wasn’t raised to eat ready meals or snack, so maybe that’s why M&S’ allure is lost on me. If I make a list of the regular things in my food shop, M&S barely have any of them. I’m interested to see what exactly people are buying from there (grocery wise) https://t.co/MWEqR0NcFh — AJ (@GiftToThunder) December 26, 2024

Someone run up a campaign for Asda next year instead so I can shop at M&S again in peace https://t.co/kSTprjJa8r — anxiety chronic, ass iconic (@lambrinimami) December 26, 2024

Aldi is the best – for price and variety and a cut above Lidl, dare I say. Lidl own products aren’t that great but Aldi’s are. — annaliese. (@an_annaliese) December 26, 2024

Waitrose will never be worth the hype honestly. https://t.co/7nN6kOQvTK — 888 (@angolanafofa) December 27, 2024

We’re at a point of the cost of living crisis when luxury food has become a signal of wealth. People are now flexing where they buy their food shops instead of jewellery and clothing https://t.co/CCH18QyNwW pic.twitter.com/HPcn85WYUp — honeydewdrop:) (@honeydew667) December 26, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/iamjoycek

Images via /x.com/guywalters and x.com/vee_gang and https://x.com/liamgallagher