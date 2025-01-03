US donald trump elon musk

A video has been circulating on Twitter showing Donald Trump dancing at his New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago.

Elon Musk is there, checking his phone, Donald is dancing his trademark jig, and there’s an army of tuxedo-clad onlookers recording it all for posterity.

What do you notice in this video of Trump and Musk at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago?pic.twitter.com/eGpZYiWwG8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025

The post has prompted a rather amusing barrage of responses, including a wave of AI-generated images rendering Elonald’s rather peculiar power dynamic in lurid detail.

Aside from apocalyptic levels of cringe? — Nomen Dubium (@EJPointer) January 2, 2025

The idea that Musk is behind and/or above Trump, pulling strings and waiting for the dust to settle before wangling his way into a more obvious position of power, is popular.

But the question is, is Trump really in the jester suit and Musk on the throne? Or is it the other way round? Are they both in jester suits? Is this a more accurate reflection of the relationship?

The trope of them as a couple is itself undeniably cringe – but, in some cases, two cringes make a right.

They could be a couple? pic.twitter.com/fQ6nuI3rht — RStylist111 (@RStylist111) January 1, 2025

Just as long as we’re all still agreed that poking fun at something disempowers it, at least to a degree. Once it ceases to, where then will we go?

The other option, of course, is… join ’em.

Unity! Beautiful and glorious unity, and people preparing to live in the golden age of America. — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) January 1, 2025

At any rate, it’s an opportunity to remember one of Trump’s admittedly finer moments, promoting the celery that came free at Donald Trump’s House of Chicken.

Trump does the chicken dance again

pic.twitter.com/Ne3ugBkFWI — Dncyn (@d3333zz) January 2, 2025

