Trump and Musk’s cringeworthy NYE party vibe prompted a wave of uncanny and unflattering AI images
A video has been circulating on Twitter showing Donald Trump dancing at his New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago.
Elon Musk is there, checking his phone, Donald is dancing his trademark jig, and there’s an army of tuxedo-clad onlookers recording it all for posterity.
What do you notice in this video of Trump and Musk at last night’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago?pic.twitter.com/eGpZYiWwG8
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025
The post has prompted a rather amusing barrage of responses, including a wave of AI-generated images rendering Elonald’s rather peculiar power dynamic in lurid detail.
But first:
Aside from apocalyptic levels of cringe?
— Nomen Dubium (@EJPointer) January 2, 2025
Yes, besides that…
The idea that Musk is behind and/or above Trump, pulling strings and waiting for the dust to settle before wangling his way into a more obvious position of power, is popular.
— Kyle Sweetser (@sweetser_kyle) January 2, 2025
But the question is, is Trump really in the jester suit and Musk on the throne? Or is it the other way round? Are they both in jester suits? Is this a more accurate reflection of the relationship?
This. https://t.co/jklSqM8kTZ pic.twitter.com/QUuQoNDP5V
— Rex Jorge (@EDumas1992) January 1, 2025
The trope of them as a couple is itself undeniably cringe – but, in some cases, two cringes make a right.
They could be a couple? pic.twitter.com/fQ6nuI3rht
— RStylist111 (@RStylist111) January 1, 2025
— Twitt Boxer (@TwittBoxer) January 2, 2025
Just as long as we’re all still agreed that poking fun at something disempowers it, at least to a degree. Once it ceases to, where then will we go?
— Shane Daniels (@sdaniels009) January 2, 2025
The other option, of course, is… join ’em.
Unity! Beautiful and glorious unity, and people preparing to live in the golden age of America.
— Doug Billings (@DougBillings) January 1, 2025
At any rate, it’s an opportunity to remember one of Trump’s admittedly finer moments, promoting the celery that came free at Donald Trump’s House of Chicken.
Trump does the chicken dance again
pic.twitter.com/Ne3ugBkFWI
— Dncyn (@d3333zz) January 2, 2025
Fancy another?
Just 15 of the funniest and most heartwarming stories from the last 12 months
Source Twitter/X Image Kyle Sweetser, Rstylist111