US donald trump elon musk

Trump and Musk’s cringeworthy NYE party vibe prompted a wave of uncanny and unflattering AI images

Bruno Cooke. Updated January 3rd, 2025

A video has been circulating on Twitter showing Donald Trump dancing at his New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago.

Elon Musk is there, checking his phone, Donald is dancing his trademark jig, and there’s an army of tuxedo-clad onlookers recording it all for posterity.

The post has prompted a rather amusing barrage of responses, including a wave of AI-generated images rendering Elonald’s rather peculiar power dynamic in lurid detail.

But first:

Yes, besides that…

The idea that Musk is behind and/or above Trump, pulling strings and waiting for the dust to settle before wangling his way into a more obvious position of power, is popular.

But the question is, is Trump really in the jester suit and Musk on the throne? Or is it the other way round? Are they both in jester suits? Is this a more accurate reflection of the relationship?

The trope of them as a couple is itself undeniably cringe – but, in some cases, two cringes make a right.

Just as long as we’re all still agreed that poking fun at something disempowers it, at least to a degree. Once it ceases to, where then will we go?

The other option, of course, is… join ’em.

At any rate, it’s an opportunity to remember one of Trump’s admittedly finer moments, promoting the celery that came free at Donald Trump’s House of Chicken.

Fancy another?

Just 15 of the funniest and most heartwarming stories from the last 12 months

Source Twitter/X Image Kyle Sweetser, Rstylist111