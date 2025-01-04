“If you’re 25+ and unmarried, WTF are you doing?” – 25 responses by the single and those who know better
You wouldn’t have thought there was an age limit for when you were supposed to stop being single and settle down to tie the knot. You’re never too old and all that.
But someone didn’t tell that to Twitter/X user trulyakram_ who recently asked, bluntly:
If you’re 25+ and unmarried, the fuck are you doing?
— Malik (@trulyakram_) December 20, 2024
Well, people knew exactly what they were doing, and responded in kind to him.
1.
“25+” is crazy bc I was 28 when I got married and I was the first of my friends by at least 3 years. And that was 12 years ago! https://t.co/7b93WLZAgc
— Glizzie McGuire (@BetchesHeadPro) December 30, 2024
2.
please for the love of god do not get married at 25 or younger. divorce is expensive https://t.co/c9CUV6pYIj
— ⬛Becca “oops! all Aries” ️ (@beccala8780) December 28, 2024
3.
— Sam Farmer ⚒️ (@SamFarmer2) December 31, 2024
4.
It’s pretty simple https://t.co/ORDi9Y1uMR pic.twitter.com/4HlSYKZPnv
— jordí (@theonlyjordan__) December 31, 2024
5.
having 12-16 beers with the homies https://t.co/H4VLGALyun
— Javed (@PastTenseOfJav) December 28, 2024
6.
https://t.co/8Q1WgsCvj4 pic.twitter.com/K5gzvUxhJR
— Wood Van Meter (@WoodVanMeter) December 27, 2024
7.
Whatever the fuck I want https://t.co/tVSMQdBE4l pic.twitter.com/8RyMF0pCuw
— CG (@Coffinsyrup69) December 30, 2024
8.
Eating tamales, just started The Order, going to try and watch two movies tonight. https://t.co/lZIAEAuPru pic.twitter.com/wKm4n5xyUv
— Pablo (@ImPabloHurtado) December 31, 2024
9.
running a kylie minogue stan account https://t.co/YtA83Ni6qH
— alex ️ (@kminogues) December 27, 2024
10.
I made a cool Zelda section on the top of my bookshelf https://t.co/fIfmuhSeol pic.twitter.com/tiQ49GpqK3
— Tommy Stella – MUSTN’T TELL OUT NOW (@tommy_stella) December 29, 2024
11.
You can’t convince me in 2024 that marriage is a 20s thing https://t.co/VJvEs6tIg5
— proton (@ProtonInspector) December 28, 2024
12.
34 and having the ability to save for travel and new experiences, or just generally enjoying life without jumping into a relationship that i wind up regretting years down the line just cause “that’s what people did a decade ago”
— Tomoyuki_Diamond (@TomoyukiDiamond) December 27, 2024