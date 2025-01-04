Life marriage single life

“If you’re 25+ and unmarried, WTF are you doing?” – 25 responses by the single and those who know better

Poke Reporter. Updated January 4th, 2025

You wouldn’t have thought there was an age limit for when you were supposed to stop being single and settle down to tie the knot. You’re never too old and all that.

But someone didn’t tell that to Twitter/X user trulyakram_ who recently asked, bluntly:

Well, people knew exactly what they were doing, and responded in kind to him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2