Teenager Luke Littler becomes the youngest World Darts champ ever – 24 reactions that smash the bullseye

Poke Reporter. Updated January 4th, 2025

17-year-old sensation Luke Littler last night beat Michael van Gerwen in a spectacular 7-3 victory to become the youngest ever PDC World Championship winner.

Just three weeks short of his 18th birthday, Littler lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time – and banked £500,000 in prize money.

Luke’s success has been cheered on by fans and even people who wouldn’t know one end of a dart from the other. Here are some of the best posts reacting to and celebrating the teenager’s amazing success.

