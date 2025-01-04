Teenager Luke Littler becomes the youngest World Darts champ ever – 24 reactions that smash the bullseye

Round Ups Darts

17-year-old sensation Luke Littler last night beat Michael van Gerwen in a spectacular 7-3 victory to become the youngest ever PDC World Championship winner.

THE MOMENT LUKE LITTLER WON THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/Rgde1bGAmH — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2025

Just three weeks short of his 18th birthday, Littler lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time – and banked £500,000 in prize money.

A dream come true❤️ WORLD CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/o7PXzI3uwm — Luke Littler (@LukeTheNuke180) January 4, 2025

Luke’s success has been cheered on by fans and even people who wouldn’t know one end of a dart from the other. Here are some of the best posts reacting to and celebrating the teenager’s amazing success.

1.

Canny imagine how Luke Littler’s parents feel. The pride of seeing your 17 year old son become world champion. I nearly burst out crying when my 17 year old emptied the fuckin dishwasher without being asked. — Paul Montgomery (@paulmont86) January 3, 2025

2.

When Eric Bristow was 27 he cried salt tears, for there were no more worlds to conquer. Luke Littler is only 17. — dan barker (@danbarker) January 3, 2025

3.

“I’m glad I beat Stephen yesterday because I’m pretty sure he was taking it to Anfield” Luke Littler Manchester United pic.twitter.com/jUAI7qg3Ep — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 4, 2025

4.

This is such a classy runners-up speech from Michael van Gerwen. That defeat will have hurt a lot but gives amazing praise to Luke Littler. “Every 17 years a new star is born” pic.twitter.com/wOxCwbr8KH — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2025

5.

Luke Littler at the bar for his celebration pint later pic.twitter.com/PHiJaxPYqN — Matty (@mh_bfc) January 3, 2025

6.

Mesmerising performance from @LukeTheNuke180 to win the World Darts Championship. Congratulations Luke on being the youngest ever PDC World Darts Champion. An inspirational performance under such pressure to lift the trophy. You should be really proud of what you’ve achieved… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2025

7.

Luke Littler before a dart was even thrown against Micheal van Gerwen: pic.twitter.com/SlbJLFc3Gx — Lea (@Lea_EFC) January 3, 2025

8.

“Luke Littler, are you going to leave yourself double 10 and check it out?” pic.twitter.com/1yoHJCWk8g — Louis Wheeldon (@LouisWheeldonNS) January 3, 2025

9.

Luke Littler on Double 10 pic.twitter.com/qlAje6BkiG — tom (@tomtannerr) January 3, 2025

10.

Need a Luke Littler biopic like Robbie Williams but he’s played by a meat and potato pie — Danny (@Dannynn__) January 3, 2025

11.