The trailer’s dropped for Meghan Markle’s new Netflix cooking show – 19 royally on-point reactions

Celebrity Meghan Markle

You may be shocked to learn that people online have had strong reactions to something that Meghan Markle has done – unprecedented!

But seriously, the Duchess of Sussex this week saw the release of the trailer for her new Netflix cooking/lifestyle show, Love Meghan, which will drop on January 15.

Love is in the details. ✨ With Love, Meghan, a new series, premieres January 15. pic.twitter.com/xVEqflFHED — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2025

It isn’t Meghan’s first foray into the lifestyle/foodie space; in the 2010s she ran a popular food site called The Tig.

Meghan is not new to this.

Welcome back..The Tig!❤️ pic.twitter.com/rfQfzNzgc0 — Snarky Guy (@Barbara27541025) January 4, 2025

Still, as you can imagine, people have thoughts and feelings about Meghan’s latest venture, mixed between excitement for the show and, well, everything else…

1.

I won’t watch due to respecting her wish for privacy. https://t.co/D1qfFwzs7s — Lauren Gruel (@LaurenGruel) January 3, 2025

2.

As a casual Suit fan and The Tig devotee, this Netflix would inevitably happen to her even when she didn’t meet her husband.

Welcome back, Meg! https://t.co/oreBcfQhFh — Amirah Wahdi (@AmirahWahdi) January 3, 2025

3.

There will be a-lot of hate watching of this show — Yehudah Zemel (@YehudahZemel) January 3, 2025

4.

This looks so utterly basic and there are 100,000 people out there who’d have made better shows https://t.co/2OSSs0Z2ed — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 3, 2025

5.

God. Diana would’ve loved her to pieces. https://t.co/PPy8yX0v5s — Lucille Sol (@asia_xone) January 3, 2025

6.

I know it’s a tired subject but the real tragedy of Harry and Meghan is that they ran away to be Hollywood celebrities and it must have slowly sunk in that there was nothing at all exceptional about them.https://t.co/UUpAnrdfaV — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) January 3, 2025

7.

I’m very much here for Meghan Markle coming back and pissing weirdos off. https://t.co/D5wWOCNXai — Katie (@ciaokatie) January 3, 2025

8.

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

9.

Meghan Markle was born to be a luxury lifestyle girlie. I love this for her. https://t.co/geuH4w0VWl — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) January 2, 2025

10.

Never before in the history of celebrity has there been so much supply for so little demandhttps://t.co/b8dZvDed99 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 3, 2025

11.

12.

She had a great first two phases of her mega-plan but ultimately ‘Martha Stewart for the Goop-ophobic’ not your ideal end state after heisting a Prince from the English crown. It’s not the worst case scenario but it’s very much a ‘That’s it?’ kind of deal. https://t.co/QM3iUoJeon — Olympics Jeremy (@JeremyMonjo) January 4, 2025

13.

The Tig is alive and well, darlings. We are about to get sooooo fed hahaha. Living for Meghan Markle fully entering her Martha Stewart era. https://t.co/UoLBNTPgWA — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) January 2, 2025

14.

Please tell me how Meghan Markle who doesn’t use a cent from taxpayers money is out of touch, but these people are fine with you. pic.twitter.com/tkh43nXWXe — the blue (@thebluestshade) January 3, 2025

15.

Meghan Markle can’t win. They’re were complaining about her turning off the comment section on her Instagram. They even ran segments on TV asking people if they’re going to watch her Netflix show. Now this! pic.twitter.com/NmKokS9nNk — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 3, 2025

16.

I was just thinking yesterday – now that Meghan Markle is back on instagram, what if she restarted “the TIG”. And today it’s announced that she’s hosting her own cooking show. This is so perfect for her! pic.twitter.com/2XGU81rezc — AC (she/her) (@asiobhan01) January 2, 2025

17.

I have no reason to pile in Markle. But as a baker (and a pretty good homemaker), what’s on offer here is awful, the cake is dry, the focaccia thin and pale; she arranges flowers, so what? Is it oxymoronic to expect better? Is Netflix hoping for a hate-watch? That seems rude https://t.co/t5RhIqpenj — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) January 3, 2025

18.

If these two insufferable wretches hate what you’re doing then you’re doing something right. Congrats to Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/Hnaj4Ir8yY — Renee (@PettyLupone) January 4, 2025

19

I don’t think anyone is ready for how insane British legacy media is going to be about Meghan Markle’s cooking show… we’re about to see some of the most unhinged rants ever committed to print — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) January 3, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/netflix