Elon Musk hit out at Nigel Farage and made us wish we’d bought shares in popcorn – 37 favourite reactions

The global Right is having a little civil war, which is playing out over social media – Twitter/X mostly, of course.

In the US, Trump fans are reeling after he sided with Elon Musk in support of H-1B visas, having previously vowed to end them permanently – with some Trump allies finding themselves demonetised on Musk’s platform as a result of speaking out.

Trump while President Elon Musk is deciding what MAGA supporters to suspend and demonetize on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Tyqh7X4o1t — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 27, 2024

Closer to home, from our perspective, the bromance between Musk and Nigel Farage has come to an end after an extraordinary few days, which began with the tech billionaire calling for the release of Tommy Robinson and accusing both Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips of facilitating the actions of grooming gangs.

This was Farage’s response –

Elon Musk is not going to like Nigel Farage fact checking him about why Tommy Robinson is in prison. pic.twitter.com/YokYOaJDSI — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 3, 2025

Mukhtar was absolutely spot on. Elon Musk did not like being fact-checked.

The ‘free-speech absolutist’ obviously didn’t catch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

If Farage was hoping his path to No. 10 would still be smoothed by Musk’s billions, it isn’t looking great. He responded to the volte face.

With Musk appearing to favour Rupert Lowe, otherwise known as “Who?”, to replace Farage at the Reform helm, everyone else is grabbing the popcorn and sharing their thoughts on the unexpected turn of events.

There’s some understandably (very) NSFW language.

1.

It turns out that Farage was right; foreigners were coming for his job. https://t.co/VL6v0ep79H — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 5, 2025

2.

Lol….

Firat it's Kemi Bad-Enoch ranting about Nigel Farage faking numbers Now Elon Musk (Reform ally) says "Farage doesn't have what it takes" https://t.co/VdFfuteTYY — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 5, 2025

3.

Hahahaahah, well, that was fast. How’s riding the tiger, Nigel? https://t.co/iTjwQq1MIN — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 5, 2025

4.

Musk is giving off Final Days of Hitler energy and its still over a fortnight til Trump is president. — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) January 5, 2025

5.

Elon Musk has just dragged Nigel Farage pic.twitter.com/PHGKO8Hn6j — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 5, 2025

6.

We now go to Bill Gates to find out his thoughts on the United Kingdom’s leader of the Green Party — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 5, 2025

7.

And just like that… The bromance was over. https://t.co/5PGQqsMqSE — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 5, 2025

8.

will be even more hilarious when Elon Musk finds out Reform UK can’t replace Nigel Farage as leader because it’s a private company owned by… Nigel Farage — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 5, 2025

9.

Farage distances himself from Tommy Robinson in attempt to widen Reform UK's appeal Musk calls for Tommy Robinson to be released Farage says he doesn't agree with everything Musk says Musk says "Reform needs a new leader (as) Farage doesn't have what it takes". Glorious https://t.co/ACt57USM8w pic.twitter.com/VDTOAuOyRJ — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 5, 2025

10.

Farage fanboys who were cheerleading Musk be like…… https://t.co/jF2Th4dXOO pic.twitter.com/i2sroN79vH — D (@Dips_avfc) January 5, 2025

11.

Finding out that Musk and Farage have fallen out over ‘Tommy Robinson.’ pic.twitter.com/B8PVNm11s5 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) January 5, 2025

12.

Hey @Nigel_Farage, just wondering if you still don't think Elon Musk's comments should be considered as "meddling"? pic.twitter.com/ahdu1wJRU9 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 5, 2025

13.

14.

Nigel Farage this morning on Laura Kuenssberg: I don't have to agree with everything Elon Musk says for him to support me. We can still disagree like adults. Elon Musk 5 hours after the interview: Naa fuck him, he's too weak. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 5, 2025

15.

He’s finally done a genuinely funny tweet! https://t.co/EmsNJWqFZB — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) January 5, 2025

16.

17.

"Feel like pure shit just want Elon back x pic.twitter.com/aJ7ykyER7w — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) January 5, 2025

18.

Wow. Musk just turned on Farage over Tommy Robinson. Imagine living in a world where even Nigel Farage has more principles and common sense than Elon Musk. That’s just how far right Musk has gone. https://t.co/twAhjbPzAU — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 5, 2025

19.