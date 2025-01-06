Politics elon musk nigel farage

Elon Musk hit out at Nigel Farage and made us wish we’d bought shares in popcorn – 37 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 6th, 2025

The global Right is having a little civil war, which is playing out over social media – Twitter/X mostly, of course.

In the US, Trump fans are reeling after he sided with Elon Musk in support of H-1B visas, having previously vowed to end them permanently – with some Trump allies finding themselves demonetised on Musk’s platform as a result of speaking out.

Closer to home, from our perspective, the bromance between Musk and Nigel Farage has come to an end after an extraordinary few days, which began with the tech billionaire calling for the release of Tommy Robinson and accusing both Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips of facilitating the actions of grooming gangs.

This was Farage’s response –

Mukhtar was absolutely spot on. Elon Musk did not like being fact-checked.

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.

The ‘free-speech absolutist’ obviously didn’t catch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

If Farage was hoping his path to No. 10 would still be smoothed by Musk’s billions, it isn’t looking great. He responded to the volte face.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree. My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.

With Musk appearing to favour Rupert Lowe, otherwise known as “Who?”, to replace Farage at the Reform helm, everyone else is grabbing the popcorn and sharing their thoughts on the unexpected turn of events.

There’s some understandably (very) NSFW language.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Article Pages: 1 2