Nicole Kidman went wildly viral with her reaction to a questioner she hadn’t heard of on the red carpet and we can’t stop watching it

Poke Staff. Updated January 8th, 2025

The great Nicole Kidman has a new film out, erotic thriller Babygirl in which she plays a high flying chief exec who falls out for a hot intern (and guess what, it doesn’t end well).

We mention this not only because it sounds like a fun and intriguing watch, but because of this particular exchange on the red carpet between Kidman and a questioner she hadn’t heard of.

First off laughed (and felt overwhelming second hand embarrassment) at her initial response, but then there was what came next, and there was so much emotion in so little time, full disclosure – we can’t stop watching.

And it was this bit in particular that really got people’s attention.

No word of a lie!

We’re with this person.

Bet she’s heard of The Poke though, right? Anyone?

