Nicole Kidman went wildly viral with her reaction to a questioner she hadn’t heard of on the red carpet and we can’t stop watching it

The great Nicole Kidman has a new film out, erotic thriller Babygirl in which she plays a high flying chief exec who falls out for a hot intern (and guess what, it doesn’t end well).

We mention this not only because it sounds like a fun and intriguing watch, but because of this particular exchange on the red carpet between Kidman and a questioner she hadn’t heard of.

First off laughed (and felt overwhelming second hand embarrassment) at her initial response, but then there was what came next, and there was so much emotion in so little time, full disclosure – we can’t stop watching.

Nicole Kidman not knowing who Pop Crave is and laughing in their face pic.twitter.com/zEb6PTTEzA — Girl Posts (@GurlPost) January 5, 2025

And it was this bit in particular that really got people’s attention.

the way she laughed forward and then went dead serious is taking me out pic.twitter.com/ZK1Rd7bwiR — she is coming (@MILEYDIORS) January 5, 2025

the split second at which she ijboled then immediately switched to an idgaf pose must be studied — MinaDelRey (@adelianator) January 5, 2025

No word of a lie!

She gave us so many moments all at once — madeleine glycinate (@fashioninthebay) January 6, 2025

We’re with this person.

This is the most unhinged sequence of emotions crammed in 5 seconds pls dear god someone turn this into a gif, I have never loved her more https://t.co/NpgUTH3kWA pic.twitter.com/B1QbLXW7FX — Jacob (@jacobmemoirs) January 5, 2025

Bet she’s heard of The Poke though, right? Anyone?

and so one of my all time fav gifs was born https://t.co/OctHbf6kNr pic.twitter.com/1FOmdObXEB — leaf (@lemaurnade) January 6, 2025

Source @GurlPost