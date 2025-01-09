People had the funniest responses to the BBC using a polar bear to explain the size of an archaeological find – 21 we think you’ll really dig

News funny

As headlines go, this one was an eye-catcher.

The article detailed how a coffin had been unearthed by the team of archaeologists working on a road-improvement scheme on the A47 in Peterborough, with their unique find set to feature in an upcoming episode of Digging for Britain.

It wasn’t the 1,500-year-old coffin that attracted all the attention, so much as the comparison chosen by the BBC to represent its size.

These were our favourite comments.

1.

I once found a medieval trunk that weighed the same as an Ombudsman called Dennis. — Christopher Farrelly (@ChrisFarrelly) January 8, 2025

2.

I approve of this new unit of measurement for weight. https://t.co/V5wR7ZwpRV — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 7, 2025

3.

the ancient curse of the heavy-ass polar bear has been activated https://t.co/vR8L79Hd0R pic.twitter.com/DFdkxsyXvf — Owain (@orhunt) January 8, 2025

4.

While I understand the urge to describe quantities in terms people can easily relate to, I think the mass of a specific species of bear is somewhat beyond the experience of most. — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) January 8, 2025

5.

2025: We’re measuring things in polar bears now. Ok. https://t.co/IR4QEgxA36 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 7, 2025

6.

The metric system is getting out of hand. https://t.co/oCd6SMJZvI — saddy mayonnaise (@saddymayo) January 8, 2025

7.

I live in Salford not Svalbard I’ve never met a fucking polar bear just tell me how much the coffin weighs https://t.co/QIlFOdwss6 — MSc Space Cowboy (@RicardoLukey) January 7, 2025

8.

Thanks, I can’t make sense of the traditional measurement systems https://t.co/kuBxuPf6Wr — Isaac (@aizak022) January 8, 2025

9.

Have we changed to the American way of measuring things pic.twitter.com/Tmhjb6smpP — (@old_soon) January 7, 2025

10.

Last time I picked up a polar bear, it was really heavy. About the same weight as two brown bears. — Crypto_Vapour (@CryptoVapour) January 8, 2025

11.