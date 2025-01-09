People had the funniest responses to the BBC using a polar bear to explain the size of an archaeological find – 21 we think you’ll really dig
As headlines go, this one was an eye-catcher.
The article detailed how a coffin had been unearthed by the team of archaeologists working on a road-improvement scheme on the A47 in Peterborough, with their unique find set to feature in an upcoming episode of Digging for Britain.
It wasn’t the 1,500-year-old coffin that attracted all the attention, so much as the comparison chosen by the BBC to represent its size.
These were our favourite comments.
1.
I once found a medieval trunk that weighed the same as an Ombudsman called Dennis.
— Christopher Farrelly (@ChrisFarrelly) January 8, 2025
2.
I approve of this new unit of measurement for weight. https://t.co/V5wR7ZwpRV
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 7, 2025
3.
the ancient curse of the heavy-ass polar bear has been activated https://t.co/vR8L79Hd0R pic.twitter.com/DFdkxsyXvf
— Owain (@orhunt) January 8, 2025
4.
While I understand the urge to describe quantities in terms people can easily relate to, I think the mass of a specific species of bear is somewhat beyond the experience of most.
— Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) January 8, 2025
5.
2025: We’re measuring things in polar bears now.
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 7, 2025
6.
The metric system is getting out of hand. https://t.co/oCd6SMJZvI
— saddy mayonnaise (@saddymayo) January 8, 2025
7.
I live in Salford not Svalbard I’ve never met a fucking polar bear just tell me how much the coffin weighs https://t.co/QIlFOdwss6
— MSc Space Cowboy (@RicardoLukey) January 7, 2025
8.
Thanks, I can’t make sense of the traditional measurement systems https://t.co/kuBxuPf6Wr
— Isaac (@aizak022) January 8, 2025
9.
Have we changed to the American way of measuring things pic.twitter.com/Tmhjb6smpP
— (@old_soon) January 7, 2025
10.
Last time I picked up a polar bear, it was really heavy. About the same weight as two brown bears.
— Crypto_Vapour (@CryptoVapour) January 8, 2025
11.
Is that the SI measurement for coffins?
— millernium (@millerniumtwit) January 7, 2025