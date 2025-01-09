One cinema’s brilliant pricing system makes all those irritating audience behaviours a lot costlier

Entertainment wholesome

Although most of us go to the big chain cinemas, whose pricing structures are set in stone by some faceless corporate suits, independent establishments can charge whatever they think appropriate – or inappropriate.

Reddit user Ryno3639 has shared this wonderfully sassy price list from an independent cinema, and we’d love the big guys to adopt this attitude.

Redditors imagined some scenarios, and added a few other thoughts.

1.

Ticket agent: “Sir, I see your mobile phone is on, that’ll now be $51.76 for your ticket.” Me: “Damn, movies sure used to be a lot cheaper.” Ticket agent: “Sir, for saying that your ticket is now only $15.00.” hacklinuxwithbeer

2.

“I’ve learned a lot as a student of life” netfatality “You just learned you just increased the price. 20 bucks, please” Leinad97_45

3.

“I see you’re a student of Sun Tzu, it’ll be 17.5$, sir” Leinad97_45

4.

51.76….that’s some random pricing.

caniplayalso

5.

$10 extra if you ask why $51.76.

Head_Haunter

6.

I love this. Especially, the “or better” on the 60+. I used to work at a theater and I wish that was our pricing scale.

Science-of-Sound

7.

I thought it said manatee and I was like damn those manatees getting better prices.

awesomeluc

imaginary_num6er had a question.

“So what happens if your phone is on while claiming you’re a student and complaining about popcorn pricing?”

We have absolutely no idea, but if someone could add a £50 surcharge for rattling sweet packets and chewing loudly, that would be just perfect, thank you.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Pexels