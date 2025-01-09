‘What’s a life hack so good you almost don’t want to share it?’ – 21 answers from people who definitely have it together

Life r/AskReddit

Have you made a resolution to become a better person in 2025? Join the club. But when it comes down to it, who can really be bothered?

What we all want is a few useful shortcuts which will remove all the hard work. Luckily, help is at hand thanks to the good people of Reddit, where Apart-Location-804 posed the following question.

‘What’s a life hack so good you almost don’t want to share it?’

And the responses will help you transform your life before January is out.

1.

‘Lawyer trick: When arguing about something, ask what their interests (“why” they want/don’t want something)are rather than their position. Usually it’s easier to come to an agreement if you approach a conflict from this angle.

‘Also, conceding a minor point during the argument “you’re right about x” and “I don’t disagree with y” tends to lessen the guard of your opposition and thus making it easier to get what you want out of them. Active listening is key as well.’

–FlameandCrimson

2.

‘We have a designated spot for things like glasses, sunglasses, keys and phones. If anyone in the house comes across any of these items they get put back in ‘their spot’. For instance, if I see my SO’s sunglasses laying about I’ll take them to the window ledge as that’s where all our glasses/sunglasses go. We both know where to look for stuff that way.

‘Pro Tip: Being organised is a refined form of laziness.’

–4986270

3.

‘Find a pair of socks you really like. Buy like… 40 pairs. Throw out your other socks. Now you can just grab any two socks and have a pair. Get a hole in one? Throw it out. You still have tons of others of the same.’

–PretzelsThirst

4.

‘Gift-buying tip: Ever struggle with what to get people for Christmas, birthdays, or other occasions?

‘I keep a running list in the Notes app on my phone throughout the year. Anytime my friends or family mention something they want, we share an inside joke, or I get inspired, I jot it down under their name. When it’s time to buy them a gift, I just check the list.’

–someone_somewear

5.

‘I work as a receptionist and my supervisor always ask me how our guests like me even if they are rude to other staff. My trick is when someone is checking in that looks like a typical Karen I always give them a compliment like ‘Where did you get your nails done? They are so pretty!’ It usually works.’

–Pure_Point2682

6.

‘You don’t have to respond to every text or call.’

–chefboyarde30

7.

‘For cooking: The idea of ‘Mise en place’, it‘s a French phrase that means ‘Put in place’.

‘Before you start any cooking you set up and put all your ingredients to side: spices, sauces, all your veggies are cut and ready to put in the bowl or pan before you cook. Makes cooking 100% less stressful when you have everything ready and on hand.’

–castleban

8.

‘A genuine looking — and I say looking because it doesn’t need to actually be genuine – smile.

‘It will disarm people making them more comfortable around you, you’ll be more likely to get dates, you’ll be more likely to get jobs, you’ll be more likely to make friends, your dating profile will look better, your wedding pics will look better, hell your social media will look better.’

–BigOlBlimp

9.

‘If you need the toilet in a city, just go to a nice hotel. Easy access in most lobbies, very clean toilets. Some even have scented moisturiser etc.’

–sherbetface

10.

‘Be as nice as you can as often as you can. It’s a long term investment that pays.’

–sidjameslaugh