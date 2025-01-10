Best Of reddit

Boys will be boys, and girls will be girls. And everyone else will look at them and think, What the hell are they doing?

Reddit users have been responding to the question, Whats the craziest dare you did or seen someone do in a game of Truth or Dare?

And our top picks from the responses will have you feeling not-at-all nostalgic for bygone days.

1.

From the grotesque…

One of the kids I went to school with was dared to drink a can of used oil in shop class. No one thought he actually would.

He was both hospitalized and kicked out of the tech school at the end of his junior year of high school. His senior year, he had to make up ALL of the credits he was otherwise excused from because he did not complete 3 full years of his program at said tech school.

To his credit, he did actually graduate on time.

–ToastQueen13

2.

…to the gloriously wholesome

We were at the dorms and dared our friend who had just gotten accepted to a culinary school (not even taken a lesson yet), to make us a fancy dinner with the dorm room appliances (toaster over, george foreman grill, hotplate).

He got up and left. We assumed it was because he was tired of us always making fun of him wanting to be an Iron Chef — he watched it all the time.

Nope, his ass came back with groceries and made us a fucking short rib dish that I still think about to this day. And this was 22 years ago.

–DRHORRIBLEHIMSELF

3.

Peace in the Middle East

Drunk truth or dare jenga in college, girl pulled a piece that the dare was “prank call your parents.”

It was like 3am and she called them and only repeated the phrase “peace in the middle east” over and over until they hung up. But then they showed up at the dorms the next day to take her home thinking she was either on drugs or had snapped.

Small town, super religious family, so “i was drunk and it was funny” wasnt flying with them.

–CoolHankRK1