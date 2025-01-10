15 properly eye-opening ‘Truth or Dare’ stories to make you glad you’re no longer a teenager
Boys will be boys, and girls will be girls. And everyone else will look at them and think, What the hell are they doing?
Reddit users have been responding to the question, Whats the craziest dare you did or seen someone do in a game of Truth or Dare?
And our top picks from the responses will have you feeling not-at-all nostalgic for bygone days.
1.
From the grotesque…
One of the kids I went to school with was dared to drink a can of used oil in shop class. No one thought he actually would.
He was both hospitalized and kicked out of the tech school at the end of his junior year of high school. His senior year, he had to make up ALL of the credits he was otherwise excused from because he did not complete 3 full years of his program at said tech school.
To his credit, he did actually graduate on time.
–ToastQueen13
2.
…to the gloriously wholesome
We were at the dorms and dared our friend who had just gotten accepted to a culinary school (not even taken a lesson yet), to make us a fancy dinner with the dorm room appliances (toaster over, george foreman grill, hotplate).
He got up and left. We assumed it was because he was tired of us always making fun of him wanting to be an Iron Chef — he watched it all the time.
Nope, his ass came back with groceries and made us a fucking short rib dish that I still think about to this day. And this was 22 years ago.
–DRHORRIBLEHIMSELF
3.
Peace in the Middle East
Drunk truth or dare jenga in college, girl pulled a piece that the dare was “prank call your parents.”
It was like 3am and she called them and only repeated the phrase “peace in the middle east” over and over until they hung up. But then they showed up at the dorms the next day to take her home thinking she was either on drugs or had snapped.
Small town, super religious family, so “i was drunk and it was funny” wasnt flying with them.
–CoolHankRK1
4.
Ouch
In 6th grade, my girlfriend dared me to kiss her best friend. I went for it, and she got angry, saying it was a test – and I failed.
–Varenixa
You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Your girlfriend should’ve picked a bench warmer if she couldn’t handle the playa
–Icy_Bottle2942
5.
What’s going on with these highschool GFs?
My highschool gf asked me Kill / Fuck / Marry
Her, her sister, her friend.
I told her that obviously I’d marry her, and wouldn’t want to kill her sister so I’d kill the friend she wasn’t as close with. Her response :
“you’d have sex with my sister?”
She was legitimately angry lol
–DigNitty
6.
The inevitable ‘strip naked’ clause
Land Shark: At party, strip naked, get carried in plank position above the heads of 4 guys with a frisbee clenched between ass cheeks to look like shark fin while everyone sings Baby Shark song…
–TawnDC
7.
Fingers crossed for love
College.
Landed on a fraternity brother of mine, and it was “Dare- make out with (the guy next to you)”. They started making out like a gay porno.
Turns out they were both gay and sat next to each other hoping for that one.
–Flaxmoore
8.
Next level dare – and ill-advised
I know a 21-year-old girl who was on a break from her 21 year-old boyfriend (not broken up, but on a break). She was also really mad at him.
Her shit stirring best friend dared her to give her bf’s 18yo brother head…and she did. They were both pretty drunk when it happened.
She took a picture of it and sent it to the boyfriend.
For some reason, she thought this would merely upset him, not spell the end of their relationship.
He ended up cropping his brother‘s face out, printing it out, making copies and leaving them all over their lecture hall right before class.
It was very ugly, obviously.
–illustriousocelot_
9.
That’s small town living, I guess
Small town living. Raced a couple of buddies butt naked down main street at about 2am. Our clothes were on the finish line
–Jdawg_mck1996
10.
Not the Ajax
Teens in shop class during school hours dared a less popular kid to snort a line of Ajax Cleaner. They set up a thick line and he did it in one go. I honestly thought I just witnessed a crime. He survived but I imagine he did himself some damage.
–citytosuburb
11.
‘That cow shit probably saved her life’
Jump an electric fence and ride a cow. She made it over the fence and ended up like shin deep in cow shit, she never even made it to the cow bc her uggs got super stuck in all the cow manure
–ireadwhat
That cow shit probably saved her life.
–_toodamnparanoid_
12.
Not cool
19yr old Australian football player Sam Ballard ate a slug at a party on a dare and contracted Rat Lungworm disease.
In a coma 420 days. Woke up fully paralysed and had to be fed through a tube. Died 8 years later.
–cruiserman_80
13.
‘This is my favorite story here’
It was only “crazy” in context but: My two-faced “friend” dared the guy I liked (who she also liked) to kiss the prettiest girl there (she got the idea after seeing “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” ).
I’m sure her logic was that my dude wasn’t going to choose me because we were super close friends and he didn’t want to make it awkward.
However, unbeknownst to her, he and I had just started dating, we just hadn’t told anyone.
So he just looked at me, smiled mischiviously and went in for a full kiss with tongue with me that shocked everyone.
–Brief-Jaguar3111
This is my favorite story here
–darthjazzhands
14.
‘I love you’
My wife and I were subletting a place for summer break back in college and played truth or dare with our temporary roommate and her boyfriend.
We were all absolutely smashed. I got dared to let roomie’s boyfriend text whatever he wanted to someone in my contact list. Somehow I actually said yes. He texted someone, then deleted the text, so I had no idea what he said or to whom.
I woke up the next day, hungover as hell and find a text from my ex-girlfriend that just said “What?!”
I didn’t even remember the dare at that moment, the night before was pretty hazy and I didn’t give it much thought.
Apparently the guy found the first female name in my contacts and texted “I love you”
–Mr_Caterpillar
15.
‘Like fanning a fire to get it roaring hot’
Friends and I were playing poker – if you lose a hand you take a truth or dare.
I ended up losing my hand after going all in and took a dare. As extra punishment for the crushing loss I had to eat one of my friend’s very hot homegrown chilis, get naked and run two blocks down to the nearby grass oval, do a lap there, and run back up into his apartment.
The nude part was fine since it was late at night and only a few cars passed. The worst part was actually running after eating such a spicy chili. Each breath I took while running was fucking HELL because of how much it burned; like fanning a fire to get it roaring hot.
I was jogging, tears in my eyes. One hand holding my cock, the other wiping my tears away, all while crying. Never doing that again.