People have been captioning this picture of Donald Trump and Barack Obama and this one knocked the rest out of the park

The memorial service for Jimmy Carter was only mildly overshadowed – oh go on, then – totally eclipsed by the presence of once and future president Donald Trump and all the various reactions to him.

There was George W Bush ignoring him, of course, and Joe Biden owning him.

But there was also the rather odd spectacle of another former president, Barack Obama, sitting next to Trump and appearing to have a not entirely awful time of it.

Trump and Obama continue their extended conversation pic.twitter.com/NWZLVn5xsy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

And it prompted @ShawnCP92 to suggest this.

There was no end of suggestions …

President Trump tells President Obama about his Pokémon card collection pic.twitter.com/7tKtah9YZF — David Leavitt ‍♂️ (@David_Leavitt) January 9, 2025

“My funeral will have the greatest ratings!” Obama replies “ you know Donald, that’s probably true.” — ⛄️NCSuzanne ❄️ (@NCTwitZanne2) January 9, 2025

“It’s a great read; just finished. This big, red, beautiful dog —Clifford, they call him….” — Matt Graves (@mgrooves) January 9, 2025

Look, they made a picture version just for you! — Jonathan Kopp (@jonathankopp) January 9, 2025

But surely only one contender for the top spot.

“Have my birth certificate right here” https://t.co/cfZyQFPKux — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 9, 2025

Boom.

Now this is funny lol — DevinATL (@Blac_Knight007) January 9, 2025

You win twitter I mean X — Caroline (@carolineN108) January 9, 2025

Hahah!!! This is brilliant!!! — KimBrough (@KimBrough3) January 9, 2025

