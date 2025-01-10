US barack obama donald trump

People have been captioning this picture of Donald Trump and Barack Obama and this one knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2025

The memorial service for Jimmy Carter was only mildly overshadowed – oh go on, then – totally eclipsed by the presence of once and future president Donald Trump and all the various reactions to him.

There was George W Bush ignoring him, of course, and Joe Biden owning him.

But there was also the rather odd spectacle of another former president, Barack Obama, sitting next to Trump and appearing to have a not entirely awful time of it.

And it prompted @ShawnCP92 to suggest this.

There was no end of suggestions …

But surely only one contender for the top spot.

Boom.

Source @igorbobic