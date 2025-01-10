17 expertly self-penned responses to the news that Grok can rewrite people’s tweets in different styles and dialects

Twitter AI

Elon Musk wants the platform formerly known as Twitter to be the go-to place for everything – news, entertainment, banking and – through the addition of Grok – A.I. assistance. Sadly for most users, it’s currently the go-to place for misinformation, bigotry, trolling and bots.

There has, however, been a development in the services offered by Grok, with a rewrite option for drafts that includes ‘translating’ text into a number of styles and dialects.

Nima Owji demonstrated it.

Let's take a look at the X's upcoming POST ENHANCER powered by GROK! pic.twitter.com/p7S56vU5o2 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 7, 2025

Charlotte Trueman reminded people of the environmental impact of A.I. – and Grok, in particular.

Friendly reminder that the data center Musk has built to power Grok is contributing to poor air quality in Shelby County, Memphis, while its electricity demand is enough to power 100,000 homes. This is all before Musk enacts his plans to double (and then some) its compute power https://t.co/03nOsHNMaC — Charlotte Trueman (@charrindisguise) January 7, 2025

https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1876692402418721255, it became apparent that the update wasn’t a universal hit.

1.

watching LA burn down outside my window right now just to see this stupid fucking AI update nobody wants or cares about. fuck AI fuck tech CEOs fuck billionaires i hope your private rocketships to mars all explode https://t.co/LAhxz6fqQR — matt (@mattxiv) January 8, 2025

2.

Great we can sap even more personality out of posts — Johnny Riggs (@JohnnyRiggs9) January 7, 2025

3.

so many AI bots in the replies of this shitty app they just decided to make it a feature https://t.co/REwmJRgLUm — matt (@n0bodyM) January 7, 2025

4.

oh the blue check bots are gonna LOVE this — ˚✧ stephanie (@glittersnot) January 7, 2025

5.

Half the applications of AI are apparently the equivalent of those 2008 websites where you could turn your profile picture into a Simpsons character https://t.co/bFyQlzbVPL — Alge Crumpler (@propertyboners1) January 9, 2025

6.

Would Grok Sonic rewrite this to "Aw Yeah! This is happenin'" https://t.co/irwN4IAYEu — Celestia Vonluna – Faerie (@Lumi_154) January 8, 2025

7.

Los Angeles may be on fire but Grok can now help you translate all of your posts into a linguistically accurate patois https://t.co/NvgR1tFLKK — matt (@IraqWarLiker) January 9, 2025

8.

make it stop — ★ LESEGO ★ (@LeeLovesBey) January 7, 2025

9.