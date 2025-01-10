This compilation of Peloton instructors being trolled by users with fake names is a juvenile delight

Videos funny pranks The Simpsons

It was surely The Simpsons who elevated the ‘rude fake name’ prank into an art form, with the long-suffering barman Moe Szyslak frequently falling victim to Bart’s various aliases such as ‘Hugh Jass’ and ‘I.P. Freely’.

It’s great to see the tradition continue in the world of the internet, where it turns out that the victims of the prank are likely to be online Peloton and gym instructors.

Here’s a wonderfully juvenile compilation of online fitness instructors being pranked by fake usernames.

Thanks to Rock for sharing on Twitter/X.

We weren’t the only ones with an unsophisticated sense of humour.

1.

I just had this pop up and it was playing, and I heard the names and busted out laughing. I’ve now watched it 4 times… — BelieveJesusIsLord (@BelieveJesusIs1) January 7, 2025

2.

I’m such a child, I could watch an hour of that! — Tim J (@Tdogjmoney) January 7, 2025

3.

I have seen this 100 times now. I may be immature, but it never gets old. — CrappieCatchin (@crappiecatchin) January 7, 2025

4.

Apparently I'm still a 5th grader — Petey Ray Rooney (@pottedmeat42) January 7, 2025

5.

i will never not find these hilarious. these people are such great sports about it — Scapegoat079 (@Scapegoat079) January 7, 2025

6.

stop it i am such a child i find this funny https://t.co/IKV4ppkTHr — POPeART_ (@POPeART_) January 8, 2025

7.

Just spat coffee across a room. https://t.co/LdekBO9yn2 — Ron G (@RonaldWG) January 8, 2025

8.

When I shouted out people in the live chat on Wrestling Inc I fell for this stuff all the time https://t.co/QQMOlLOEGR — Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) January 8, 2025

9.

Sometimes it’s the simple things that are best in life — Jeff (@jeffthoimo) January 7, 2025

Or just watch the Simpsons.

Source Rock Image Screengrab