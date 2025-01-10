Videos funny pranks The Simpsons

This compilation of Peloton instructors being trolled by users with fake names is a juvenile delight

David Harris. Updated January 10th, 2025

It was surely The Simpsons who elevated the ‘rude fake name’ prank into an art form, with the long-suffering barman Moe Szyslak frequently falling victim to Bart’s various aliases such as ‘Hugh Jass’ and ‘I.P. Freely’.

It’s great to see the tradition continue in the world of the internet, where it turns out that the victims of the prank are likely to be online Peloton and gym instructors.

Here’s a wonderfully juvenile compilation of online fitness instructors being pranked by fake usernames.

Thanks to Rock for sharing on Twitter/X.

We weren’t the only ones with an unsophisticated sense of humour.

Or just watch the Simpsons.

Source Rock Image Screengrab