People have been sharing the biggest mistakes men make when trying to find a girlfriend – 17 dating disasters to avoid

There’s an old saying which claims that dating a woman is like going for a job interview, complete with all the opportunities for pitfalls that that involves.

But is there any truth in this? Or are men overlooking some easy steps which would make the whole process a lot easier? To find out, Redditor Ok_Pickle_5956 posed this question to the galaxy brains over at r/AskReddit

‘What’s a mistake most guys make when trying to get a girlfriend?’

Here are the most popular answers from both sides of the conversation…

1.

‘Taking their advice from men whose income depends on their audience remaining single.’

-Jwoey

2.

‘Pretending they are someone they are not.’

-UselessAndUnlovable

3.

‘Trying too hard to impress instead of just being themselves. Confidence is attractive, but if it feels forced or fake, it’s a major turn-off. Focus on building a genuine connection rather than treating it like a performance or a checklist.’

-enypcbk

4.

‘Trying to “get a girlfriend” instead of just getting to know someone. Yes, you still have to communicate your interest somehow if you want things to progress.’

-heyitsvonage

5.

‘Applying your previous relationships to your new relationships.

‘For example, I took it to heart when an ex called me clingy, which lead me to try and “play it cool” in relationships after, where big romantic gestures would have been appreciated, that I would have loved to have done, but didn’t because I thought it would make me look clingy.’

-Ok-Coat-4032

6.

‘In my honest experience, the most common mistake is not asking her out. I’ve seen men flirt for 3-8 months with a girl or pine for over a year without ever saying anything to her explicitly. Just, like, waiting for her to notice, I suppose?

‘Don’t do that. If you’re interested and think she is, make a move within a month or two. After that, it gets more awkward to try and change the terms you’re acting on. ‘

-InsideJokeQRD

7.

‘Forgetting or not realizing that it’s a mutual thing. You can’t force it and neither are you required to. She either likes you, or she doesn’t.

‘Women aren’t some mythical creature that needs to be tamed. All it needs is chemistry. Which leads us to the final point. Be yourself. Being the best possible version of yourself does of course help, so try giving that a shot.’

-WF_Grimaldus

8.

‘Assuming the way you treat them is the only thing that matters. How you treat yourself, your family, your space and the strangers around you are all also very important things girlfriends notice very quickly.’

-SimplyPassinThrough