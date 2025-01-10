This couple naming their baby Lucifer is not even the most entertaining part of the story – the devil really was in the detail

Weird World baby names parenting

When it comes to naming your child, parents always have to consider the potential for that moniker to make their child’s life miserable later on.

So kudos to parents Jess Bell and Stefan Wake for sticking to their guns by choosing to name their new-born son … Lucifer.

The Northern Echo spoke to the couple from Redcar about the choice of name.

North Yorkshire couple defend choice to call baby Lucifer after New Years birth https://t.co/vWBnsWYbrp — The Northern Echo (@TheNorthernEcho) January 9, 2025

Jess and Stefan, who were inspired to pick the name as fans of the Tom Ellis drama series Lucifer, said:

“It has mostly been people from the older generation who have told us: ‘You can’t call him that, what will it be like when he’s at school?’ “But we are just normal loving parents and certainly have no interest in associating our son with the devil, that’s not what this is about. The name is lovely and it actually means “lighter bringer” which is exactly what he has done for our lives.”

People online have been loving the story – especially as it turns out the article is full of other brilliant details to bring a smile to your face.

magnificent story.

Enjoy the forename, stay for the middle name.https://t.co/Ge6waL3kwL — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) January 9, 2025

Interestingly if you check Leviticus you’ll see that Gary was also Satan’s middle name — giles borg (@gilesborg) January 9, 2025

“The couple, who met on Halloween three years ago in a hospital’s A and E department” Fantastic stuff — Chris Wall (@ChrisWall) January 10, 2025

The fact that they got the name from the Netflix show without even knowing the Bible story is golden but the middle name had me floored. They better homeschool that poor kid bc school will be… Hell https://t.co/UWf9FmAncM pic.twitter.com/HnRnYH1sA5 — Party McFly (@SSJBens) January 10, 2025

