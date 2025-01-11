Politics Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s ‘official address’ as a wannabe UK Prime Minister got a resounding vote of no confidence – 15 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated January 11th, 2025

In a follow-up to the launch of his new political party, BRUV – Britain Restoring Underlying values – Andrew Tate has made a video of his intention to become the Prime Minister of the UK.

It’s more than six minutes long, and we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t listen to the whole thing. Consider using the settings to double the playback speed. You get all the insane nonsense in half the time, and his voice sounds even funnier than usual.

If you made it to the end, congratuations and we’re sorry for putting you through that. If you didn’t, here are a few highlights …or possibly lowlights.

“I’m extremely rich and very successful. And, although this has not brought me much happiness or any new friends, it has certainly increased the variety and capability of my enemies. They have have locked me in Romania for over three years.”

“The UK Foreign Office instructed the Romanians to do exactly this on false charges …because they fear my influence … because the United Kingdom has been hijacked by Satanists.”

“The decisions that our rulers are currently making are not accidental …They are deliberately trying to destroy our society.”

“Those people want the UK and Western Civilization to be destroyed. They’re going to laugh at my attempt to become Prime Minister. They’re going to do their very best to delegitimise me.”

“I’m accused of terrible heinous acts, but please understand it was the UK Foreign Office that initially instructed the Romanians to do this …Every time I tell the truth about society they can slander me with accusations.”

“I guarantee you your streets will be safer. I guarantee you the invasion will end. I guarantee you our economy will be more prosperous …We will take our country back or our country will fall.”

“My promise to everyone at home is that I will deliver my manifesto instantly and efficiently …If I do not implement my manifesto
within three months of power, I will step down myself.”

“America has managed to save itself with Donald Trump and Elon Musk and now the United Kingdom needs somebody who is prepared to do the hard things which must be done, who is prepared to be the bad guy, who’s prepared to take the heat and risk his life to save our once great nation before it is too late.”

Tate appears to have overlooked the fact that the UK doesn’t elect prime ministers, and there’s no general election on the horizon, but for the low, low price of a couple of videos and a few PowerPoint slides, he’ll have an army of Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk fans covering the cost of his cigars, takeaway pizzas, and (presumably) an endless supply of turtlenecks two sizes too small.

The responses were every bit as scathing as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is the only argument for a Tate candidacy we’ve seen so far.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate is planning to run for Prime Minister and his schoolboy errors saw him owned into the next dimension

Source BRICSinfo Image Screengrab