Andrew Tate’s ‘official address’ as a wannabe UK Prime Minister got a resounding vote of no confidence – 15 favourite takedowns

In a follow-up to the launch of his new political party, BRUV – Britain Restoring Underlying values – Andrew Tate has made a video of his intention to become the Prime Minister of the UK.

It’s more than six minutes long, and we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t listen to the whole thing. Consider using the settings to double the playback speed. You get all the insane nonsense in half the time, and his voice sounds even funnier than usual.

JUST IN: Andrew Tate delivers official address confirming plans to become UK Prime Minister. "The United Kingdom has been hijacked by satanist who have absolutely no concern for the people they are supposed to work for." pic.twitter.com/gWxiZNHWe5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 10, 2025

If you made it to the end, congratuations and we’re sorry for putting you through that. If you didn’t, here are a few highlights …or possibly lowlights.

“I’m extremely rich and very successful. And, although this has not brought me much happiness or any new friends, it has certainly increased the variety and capability of my enemies. They have have locked me in Romania for over three years.” “The UK Foreign Office instructed the Romanians to do exactly this on false charges …because they fear my influence … because the United Kingdom has been hijacked by Satanists.” “The decisions that our rulers are currently making are not accidental …They are deliberately trying to destroy our society.” “Those people want the UK and Western Civilization to be destroyed. They’re going to laugh at my attempt to become Prime Minister. They’re going to do their very best to delegitimise me.” “I’m accused of terrible heinous acts, but please understand it was the UK Foreign Office that initially instructed the Romanians to do this …Every time I tell the truth about society they can slander me with accusations.” “I guarantee you your streets will be safer. I guarantee you the invasion will end. I guarantee you our economy will be more prosperous …We will take our country back or our country will fall.” “My promise to everyone at home is that I will deliver my manifesto instantly and efficiently …If I do not implement my manifesto

within three months of power, I will step down myself.” “America has managed to save itself with Donald Trump and Elon Musk and now the United Kingdom needs somebody who is prepared to do the hard things which must be done, who is prepared to be the bad guy, who’s prepared to take the heat and risk his life to save our once great nation before it is too late.”

Tate appears to have overlooked the fact that the UK doesn’t elect prime ministers, and there’s no general election on the horizon, but for the low, low price of a couple of videos and a few PowerPoint slides, he’ll have an army of Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk fans covering the cost of his cigars, takeaway pizzas, and (presumably) an endless supply of turtlenecks two sizes too small.

The responses were every bit as scathing as you’d expect.

Lord of the Ringpieces https://t.co/nvzfxmiail — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) January 11, 2025

This feels like a skit from The Boys. https://t.co/EHnZFFXiyO — Mister Statement | #SeveranceAgenda (@Haterment) January 10, 2025

He’d make a great panto dame. https://t.co/FsBvLnm8ty — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) January 11, 2025

Andrew Tate, a man who openly hates women and is on trial for rape and human trafficking, now wants to be UK Prime Minister. Bold move for someone so fragile he’s blocked me. A true champion of free speech… for himself. pic.twitter.com/9uoXNR84aG — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) January 11, 2025

Andrew Tate is also under house arrest in Romania so couldn't actually stand to be a MP even if he wanted to. — Clever Comebacks (@BrutalReplies) January 10, 2025

Good luck in the next UK Presidential election! https://t.co/2pnGSO21wM — Liverpool Riverside Left (@LivRivLeft) January 11, 2025

This is like if you asked some school kids to create a video of a comedy fascist with no budget. The words are childish, there is no substance, the backdrop is cheap. It eoykd be funny if some people didn't take this seriously. Trash in every way. https://t.co/JEbZ9wRyo7 — James Thornhill (@journothornhill) January 11, 2025

Didn’t know the bloke was a comedian pic.twitter.com/R6Jstkm7lC — ⭕ Nicky (@NickyThomas) January 10, 2025

Can’t tell if this parody or not. What’s with the background music — Bardya (@BasedBardya42) January 10, 2025

No way this guy can be a PM listen to the way he talks its like hes a cartoon character villain. ‍♂️ — TiimBow (@TiimBow_) January 11, 2025

The shitty greenscreen.. genuinely think this man is a social experiment to see how many guys are stupid https://t.co/fPSoLbOZmh — End Weirdness (@Enddumbness) January 10, 2025

This is the only argument for a Tate candidacy we’ve seen so far.

I’ve struggled to imagine anyone making a bigger tit of themselves at the ballot box than @LozzaFox but Tate might just pull it off (he’s had more practice doing that than most). I really, really hope he goes for it. https://t.co/LsBmGSpSHp — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) January 11, 2025

Source BRICSinfo Image Screengrab