Andrew Tate coming across the word ‘governance’ for the first time is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2025

Andrew Tate – you remember – is planning to run for prime minister of the UK at some point in the future.

That’s depending on him being allowed to leave the house where he is currently under house arrest in Romania, and indeed he doesn’t go immediately from that house to a Romanian prison.

And then, of course, he’ll have to get a majority in the House of Commons (325 seats or more). Still, everyone has dreams, right?

But before he does any of that he might want to learn how to use an autocue.

Don’t know about being able to read, but if you have ambitions to govern then it probably helps if you know what governance is.

Notice he didn’t have any problems with ‘judiciary’, something with which he is a lot more familiar.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted,

And finally, this.

Andrew Tate – always best listened to with the sound down.

