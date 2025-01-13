Andrew Tate coming across the word ‘governance’ for the first time is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Politics Andrew tate

Andrew Tate – you remember – is planning to run for prime minister of the UK at some point in the future.

That’s depending on him being allowed to leave the house where he is currently under house arrest in Romania, and indeed he doesn’t go immediately from that house to a Romanian prison.

And then, of course, he’ll have to get a majority in the House of Commons (325 seats or more). Still, everyone has dreams, right?

But before he does any of that he might want to learn how to use an autocue.

Andrew Tate can barely read! During a stream after he announced that he was “running for Prime Minister,” Andrew pretended he was shooting from the hip with his speech. However, it was clear he was reading from a screen. And…struggling. Little brother had to help a few… pic.twitter.com/92xGVapcQU — Gadget (@Gadget44027447) January 12, 2025

Don’t know about being able to read, but if you have ambitions to govern then it probably helps if you know what governance is.

Notice he didn’t have any problems with ‘judiciary’, something with which he is a lot more familiar.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted,

He is actually the most cringeworthy guy on the planet — Ani O’Brien (@aniobrien) January 12, 2025

bro teleprompter ? even his speaking skills and articluation also fake — Mr. Jay (@susheel_jay) January 12, 2025

It’s glaringly obvious that he’s reading from a script on some sorta teleprompter BECAUSE both of them are looking at it! — Not Waving but Drowning (@nstaylor601) January 12, 2025

How is he ever going to get through the hundred page intelligence reports as prime minister lol It’s a lot of homework being leader — Orlokk Noxx (@realOrlokkNoxx) January 12, 2025

It’s like a parody sketch, and why does Tristan always look like a rabbit caught in headlights. — ElongatedMuskrat (@anderson22_k) January 12, 2025

And finally, this.

With the sound off, little Andy looks so unbelievably camp and am-dram. https://t.co/4IHhCCoLlJ — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 12, 2025

Andrew Tate – always best listened to with the sound down.

