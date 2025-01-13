News BBC elon musk ros atkins

Ros Atkins’ fascinating analysis of ’24 hours on Elon Musk’s Twitter timeline’ is the most eye-opening and important 3 minutes you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2025

You’ll be familiar with the work of the BBC’s estimable Ros Atkins, who takes big and complex news stories and distills them into bite-sized – well, meal-sized – videos which cut through the nonsense to tell you exactly what is going on.

And this is one of his best, a three-minute take on ’24 hours on Elon Musk’s Twitter timeline’ and it’s an eye-opening and important take on one of world’s richest and most influential and entirely unelected (obviously) people.

Required watching, especially for anyone you might know with a fondness for anything Musk.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were also lots of replies like this.

Which, you might think, only reinforces the point of the original video.

Follow @BBCRosAtkins here!

READ MORE

Russell Brand came out batting for Andrew Tate and was brutally owned into next year

Source @BBCRosAtkins