The story of this free couch found on the street will never stop dividing the internet

Social Media funny

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. It’s why Ebay is one of the most successful businesses in the world, and it’s also why TikTok user ‘yafavv.mandaa went wildly viral back in 2023.

We’ll let her TikTok tell the story.

Many commenters had the same concern.

It looks so good but I’m SO SCARED about it being BED BUG CENTRAL 🫣🫣.

Habibi

Naturally, the couch story landed on Twitter, where people expressed the same concerns about taking in furniture from the street.

sometimes u just gotta stop and think. what could possibly make someone throw an $8,000 couch out on the street? https://t.co/tlIXqwJgPZ — ozymandias (@pulptyranny) May 21, 2023

couches (especially 8k couches) get thrown out for a reason. not a chance i would risk bringing that into my home. https://t.co/uur7LfjCR3 — Bean (@xoBeanxo_) May 21, 2023

Most people, however, just saw the opportunity to have a laugh – and these examples are comedy gold.

1.

Just found this blue couch on the sidewalk… pic.twitter.com/FRT0c1wiK8 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 23, 2023

2.

Hi everyone my client was doing some rearranging at their home and placed their couch outside for 10 minutes only to find it missing. It looks like this. Anyone seen it? Twitter do your thing! pic.twitter.com/vtAjcVZ4Jw — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) May 22, 2023

3.

Has anyone seen this couch? Someone accidentally spilled invasive bighead carp blood samples all over it, so we left it out to dry and now it’s gone. We need it for the break room. Give it back. pic.twitter.com/fiAmXmXE1h — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 22, 2023

4.

i’ve seen that blue couch more than i’ve seen my dad this week pic.twitter.com/LCYB60FQmE — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 22, 2023

5.

thats the couch that started covid — Jak (@JakTunes69) May 21, 2023

6.

hey you guys, as a reminder, please don’t “save” couches if you find them outside. The mother is probably nearby and she will reject it if it smells like people. — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) May 22, 2023

7.

Has anyone seen this couch? My wife said if I loose one more large household item because I was “letting it see the outside”, she would leave me for good. Please help save my marriage!! pic.twitter.com/pxJtyvBh6F — Blaise (@blaiseseltzer) May 22, 2023

8.

heard the craziest story last night at a party. buddy of mine found this $8k couch in an abandoned building, took it home, & found it's haunted. the ghost of a Victorian child would rise off it every night at 3am and stare at him, blankly. he threw the couch on a sidewalk last wk pic.twitter.com/2nYoLCZowx — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 21, 2023

9.

simpsons couch gag next week pic.twitter.com/CbnZdZJoyb — Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) May 22, 2023

10.

Can't believe i just found this $8,000 couch on the sidewalk. Called my dad immediately and now it's in my apartment can't believe how lucky I am 💗 pic.twitter.com/4r2JUA3EIw — Sofi 🕷️🇵🇷 (@emopunkrevenge) May 22, 2023

11.

found this 8 thousand dollar couch on a curb pic.twitter.com/QReJD3K6iW — lea (@bigfatmoosepssy) May 21, 2023

12.

Whoever stole my outdoor pee couch pls don’t sit on it it’s only for pee pic.twitter.com/DGUDlbMktu — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) May 22, 2023

For those still worrying about the bed bugs, here’s an update.

READ MORE

What would you do if you found this creepy picture hidden in the wall of your home?

Source yafavv.mandaa Image Screengrab