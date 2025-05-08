Social Media funny

The story of this free couch found on the street will never stop dividing the internet

Poke Staff. Updated May 8th, 2025

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. It’s why Ebay is one of the most successful businesses in the world, and it’s also why TikTok user ‘yafavv.mandaa went wildly viral back in 2023.

We’ll let her TikTok tell the story.

@yafavv.mandaa got my dream couch for free🥹 #nyc #nycapartment ♬ vlog, chill out, calm daily life(1370843) – SUNNY HOOD STUDIO

Many commenters had the same concern.

It looks so good but I’m SO SCARED about it being BED BUG CENTRAL 🫣🫣.
Habibi

Naturally, the couch story landed on Twitter, where people expressed the same concerns about taking in furniture from the street.

Most people, however, just saw the opportunity to have a laugh – and these examples are comedy gold.

For those still worrying about the bed bugs, here’s an update.

@yafavv.mandaa Replying to @Habibi the long awaited couch update 😙 #nyc #couch ♬ original sound – yafavvmandaa

Source yafavv.mandaa Image Screengrab