Social Media Bigotry

The reactions to this hair-raising take on women who don’t shave are proper hall of famers

Poke Staff. Updated January 13th, 2025

Podcaster and former Fox & Friends anchor Jedediah Bila posts the kind of right-wing hot takes that make people 90 per cent certain her account is a parody. It isn’t.

She has a lot to say about what women should and shouldn’t do, and one such recent post got a lot of attention. Bila had this pronouncement on – brace yourself – armpit hair.

You can probably imagine how that went down on Twitter – but you don’t have to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll leave this here.

Image Billie on Unsplash