Joe Jonas nailed the viral Russell Crowe soundclip trend on TikTok to remind people of the brothers’ awkward purity ring era

There’s a new(ish) viral soundclip on TikTok, and it features Russell Crowe in all his crazed glory in 2020’s Unhinged.

Here’s the actual clip.

Some of the TikToks using his voice were pretty relatable, like this lament on having to help an elderly parent with technology.

Ever had to share a space with a snorer?

Joe Jonas, who famously (along with his bandmate brothers) wore a purity ring as a teenager, used the soundclip to say this …

Certainly not something that most people in the UK have to contend with, but it still struck a chord with the Americans in the chat. His version went viral, picking up more than two and a quarter million likes at the time of writing, along with reactions like these.

1.

I asked my mom for a purity ring when I was 12 and she said no because it was weird.

Alexandra

2.

I bought mine at a Christian book store in 9th grade, but when I got home and put it on- it turned my finger green. I took it back with my receipt and the guy literally said, “that fast?”

Abigail Vance

3.

I asked my mom for a purity ring bc of yall and she said “honey you don’t buy a car before you test drive it”.

Lopa

4.

I was allowed to go to your concerts cos of the purity rings.

Rook

5.

In the club, we all got religious trauma.

Aliah Brooke Porter

6.

My son ‘lost’ his purity ring in a field a few days after he received it.

Teri_lynn

7.

Stopppp I just showed my bf the South Park purity ring scene.

Tai

That episode slaps.

joejonas

8.

My mom and her husband made a whole production of giving me mine, including taking me to dinner and him surprising me with it like a proposal, it was weird af then and it’s super weird af now. 0/10

Anna

9.

I’ll never forget the heartbreak when 13 year old me noticed it was gone.

sherryseesitall

10.

Got a purity ring thinking I was saving myself for Nick.

Asia

11.

The fact that I got a purity ring because of you guys, then my parents noticed when I took it off.

Allie Aguilar

12.

When you guys took them off I remember people acting like the world was ending.

Dee

13.

Omg never thought you’d bring this up! I miss the purity ring era hahahaha.

Caroline

14.

Oh I got it worse. My dad gave me my purity ring …then made me toss it into a lake in front of others as a symbol that I’m not pure anymore.

SisterNani

Moving swiftly on, this goes for any meme that comes from a film or TV show.

