TikTok is being haunted by the “If ghosts aren’t real, explain this’ trend, and this one is just boo-tiful
It doesn’t have to be Halloween to appreciate the spooky TikTok trend that will have you quaking behind the sofa faster than you can say ‘Derek Acorah’ (if you’ve never seen Most Haunted, you have missed out on a vitally important piece of British TV history.
Don’t believe in ghouls, spirits and spectres? Well, if ghosts aren’t real, explain these…
@whatonearf Spooky Sighting #halloween #ghosts #paranormal #trickortreat #ghost #fypシ゚ #scary #october #autumn #scream ♬ original sound – DogDogCatCatNoodle
@mandsmenai So spooky. Even ghosts love percys Credit to: @What on earf #mandslocal #percy #ghost #ghostcaughtoncamera #spookyseason #marksandspencer #fyp #halloween2024 ♬ original sound – DogDogCatCatNoodle
@asmodeeuk Ghouls just wanna have fun… #halloween #ghosts #paranormal #ghost #scary #october #asmodeeUK #catan #ttg #boardgames #boardgame #boardgametok ♬ original sound – DogDogCatCatNoodle
One fun example of the trend grabbed people’s attention and went scarily viral.
@goldenkonabear I thjnk my house is haunted #dogsoftiktok #doggo #doglover #dogs #dogtok #goldenretriever #baby #babytok #cutebaby #cutedog #babyfever #babiesoftiktok #ghost #halloween #spooky #spookyseason ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs – Skittlegirl Sound
The terrifying – oh, alright, cute – double haunting from @goldenkonabear has had more than five million likes, picking up appreciative and funny comments like these –
1.
I think you should put a jump scare warning next time. Screamed out loud.
blayel27
2.
Of course I’m watching this at midnight and alone.
Dog Training Academy
3.
I’m sleeping with the light on tonight.
Viking793
4.
The baby understood the assignment!
Shannon
5.
OMG! Please call ghostbusters ASAP those ghosts are frighteningly cute!
Queenly0526
6.
If it wasn’t on camera, I would’ve never believed u.
Estrella
7.
This video cured my fear of ghosts.
Rea Michelle
8.
That dog took his job seriously.
Tami W
9.
Most adorable haunting!
Heather Kivler
10.
If I had ghosts in my house like that, I’d let them stay as long as they wanted.
SuzeMGro
11.
This wins the internet tonight. I’m shutting it down and going to bed with a warm smile on my face.
Deeznuts64
Oh, okay – you can have one more.
@lianajadee
Thats all Im saying… Ib: @wildontherun
Don’t have nightmares.
Source @goldenkonabear Image Screengrab