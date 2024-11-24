TikTok is being haunted by the “If ghosts aren’t real, explain this’ trend, and this one is just boo-tiful

Round Ups cute halloween

It doesn’t have to be Halloween to appreciate the spooky TikTok trend that will have you quaking behind the sofa faster than you can say ‘Derek Acorah’ (if you’ve never seen Most Haunted, you have missed out on a vitally important piece of British TV history.

Don’t believe in ghouls, spirits and spectres? Well, if ghosts aren’t real, explain these…

One fun example of the trend grabbed people’s attention and went scarily viral.

The terrifying – oh, alright, cute – double haunting from @goldenkonabear has had more than five million likes, picking up appreciative and funny comments like these –

I think you should put a jump scare warning next time. Screamed out loud.

blayel27

Of course I’m watching this at midnight and alone.

Dog Training Academy

I’m sleeping with the light on tonight.

Viking793

The baby understood the assignment!

Shannon

OMG! Please call ghostbusters ASAP those ghosts are frighteningly cute!

Queenly0526

If it wasn’t on camera, I would’ve never believed u.

Estrella

This video cured my fear of ghosts.

Rea Michelle

That dog took his job seriously.

Tami W

Most adorable haunting!

Heather Kivler

If I had ghosts in my house like that, I’d let them stay as long as they wanted.

SuzeMGro

This wins the internet tonight. I’m shutting it down and going to bed with a warm smile on my face.

Deeznuts64

Oh, okay – you can have one more.

Don’t have nightmares.

