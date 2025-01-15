25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

What a week it’s been, with freezing weather challenging the UK and Ireland, terrible wildfires in California, political upheaval, well, everywhere, and the news that Mrs Brown’s Boys has been recommissioned.

All of those topics were ably addressed on Bluesky, though they’re not all represented here. We’ve simply gathered the posts that entertained us the most over the past seven days.

If you aren’t on Bluesky yet, perhaps one of these might be your inspiration to join.

1.

2.

My door is always open if you want to stop by and fix my door — Just Kidding (@internethippo.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 12:28 AM

3.

Not to brag but the review by my AirBnB host called me an "ideal guest" because "she was hardly here and the time that she spent here was like she was not here", in case you were wondering what my best quality is — Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) January 13, 2025 at 10:54 PM

4.

5.

6.

Antiques Roadshow just rejected my priceless vase because apparently it’s just two people kissing — Glenn Moore (@thenewsatglenn.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 12:22 PM

7.

me: hey boss how should we advertise our tire business mr goodyear: we should rate restaurants me: michelin already did that mr goodyear: ok then blimp — Ben Rosen (@benrosen.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 3:59 AM

8.

Two weeks into January is right about the time women start having regrets about leaving their big city careers for small-town Christmas tree salesmen. — Missy Baker (@themissybaker.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM

9.

Been in L.A. for two years and I still miss New York, but I will admit that when someone in L.A. says they had a magical experience it’s like locking eyes with a coyote under a full moon and when someone in New York says it they mean they witnessed a guy dressed as Ant-Man get kicked by a cop horse. — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith.com) January 12, 2025 at 9:36 PM

10.

CAREERS ADVISOR: And what do you want to do when you’re older, Stacey?

STACEY SOLOMON: Right. Bear with me. This might take a bit of explaining. [image or embed] — Jason Hazeley (@jasonhazeley.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 2:34 PM

11.

12.