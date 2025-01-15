Politics Keir Starmer Liz Truss PMQs
Keir Starmer’s Liz Truss takedown at PMQs was a genuine LOL moment and will have left the former PM proper fumin’
It’s a week since Liz Truss sent Sir Keir Starmer a ‘cease and desist’ letter from her lawyers requiring him to stop saying she crashed the economy because it was damaging her reputation.
Her request got all the mockery it deserved (and we rounded up all the funniest responses here).
But we had to wait a little while longer for the very best, and it came from Starmer himself at PMQs on Wednesday, the first since the former PM’s letter landed on the No 10 doormat.
And while PMQs doesn’t throw up too many genuine LOL moments, this was very definitely one of them.
Keir Starmer: “I got a letter, this week, from a Tory voter in a Labour seat… it was Liz Truss… no wonder the country put them in the bin.”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/PPJjXtNlaQ
— Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 15, 2025
Bravo!
One of the all time great replies at #PMQs
