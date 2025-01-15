Keir Starmer’s Liz Truss takedown at PMQs was a genuine LOL moment and will have left the former PM proper fumin’

Politics Keir Starmer Liz Truss PMQs

It’s a week since Liz Truss sent Sir Keir Starmer a ‘cease and desist’ letter from her lawyers requiring him to stop saying she crashed the economy because it was damaging her reputation.

Her request got all the mockery it deserved (and we rounded up all the funniest responses here).

But we had to wait a little while longer for the very best, and it came from Starmer himself at PMQs on Wednesday, the first since the former PM’s letter landed on the No 10 doormat.

And while PMQs doesn’t throw up too many genuine LOL moments, this was very definitely one of them.

Keir Starmer: “I got a letter, this week, from a Tory voter in a Labour seat… it was Liz Truss… no wonder the country put them in the bin.”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/PPJjXtNlaQ — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 15, 2025

Bravo!

One of the all time great replies at #PMQs Keir Starmer: “I got a letter this week from a Tory voter in a Labour seat – Liz Truss” “She was complaining that saying she had crashed the economy was damaging her reputation, it was actually crashing the economy that damaged her… https://t.co/IbGy4fa9dW — dave lawrence (@dave43law) January 15, 2025

A great line from Starmer. He needs one comedy line per PMQs. It will be the takeaway remark. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) January 15, 2025

This is why @trussliz‘s legal letter was a mistake…. It’s given Starmer an easy chance to remind the public why the economy is in the mess it is that they have to clean up….. https://t.co/2fUDpdKPuR — NAG (@Kingwolf84) January 15, 2025

Got to be one of the best lines ever from a PMQs — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) January 15, 2025

Brilliant use of Parliamentary privilege. And this means that claim can now be repeated outside the House (by careful quotation). Truss completely hoist with her own petard. Unsurprisingly. https://t.co/e51RSbkj7Z — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) January 15, 2025

Brilliant line — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) January 15, 2025

Stramer just smahes Badenoch at #pmqs every opportunity — Imran Sheikh (@indieimmy) January 15, 2025

To conclude …

Keir Starmer repeats that Liz Truss “crashed the economy.” PM extremely unbothered by her cease and desist letter. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) January 15, 2025

And this.

Keir Starmer on at #PMQs – do RT “I got a letter this week from a Tory voter in a Labour seat, I hope they don’t mind me saying who it was, it was Liz Truss” “She was complaining that saying she crashed the economy was damaging her reputation” “It was actually crashing… pic.twitter.com/MAKAFjOPmj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 15, 2025

READ MORE

Religious for 15 minutes Russell Brand said it’s time to look again at the Bible and this comeback blew the rest out of the park

Source @Haggis_UK