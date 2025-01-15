Nigel Farage took offence at this man’s British citizenship ceremony and of all the comebacks this one shouted loudest

Twitter comebacks nigel farage

Here’s a rather lovely thing, a man who shared a detail or two from his British Citizenship ceremony on Twitter where the Lord Mayor of Brighton went the extra mile to make them feel welcome.

Yesterday I became British. I thought the ceremony will be nationalistic and a bit cringe until the lord mayor of Brighton started his speech with al salamu ‘alaykum pic.twitter.com/s6sC5mTF6u — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

Al salamu alaykum is an Arabic phrase meaning ‘Peace be upon you’, just in case you didn’t know, and the Lord Mayor of Brighton and Hove is Mohammed Asaduzzaman, the city’s first Bangladeshi Muslim mayor.

Not everyone thought it was lovely, however, and you can immediately guess why. They didn’t all have blue ticks next to their Twitter name, just most of them.

And @mahdizda magnificently took them down one troll at a time. Like this person.

You thought a ceremony to become a citizen of a nation state would be "nationalistic and a bit cringe"? lol — Albert Brochier (@Albrochier) January 14, 2025

Everyone’s in custom and there’s a huge stick that represents the King. So yes pic.twitter.com/uhJrXdHryk — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

And this person.

I hate what became of my ancestral homeland. Imagine giving citizenship to a foreigner who thinks the ceremony is “nationalistic and cringe” And if you love hearing al salamu then why not stay in your country or migrate to other Muslim countries? — George (@Georgie_KK) January 14, 2025

I came to this country with one goal: to hear a brit say al salamu. Now that my goal is accomplished I will return — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

And this character.

If you don’t like it feel free to leave. — Matt W (@MattinW00lwich) January 14, 2025

if I don't like what? I like my muslim lord mayor very much — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

But the biggest troll of all was naturally Nigel Farage.

Everything British is being trashed. https://t.co/sytH9RzdDR — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 14, 2025

And this response from @mahdizda was 10/10.

Mr @Nigel_Farage I am sorry that a few words of Arabic can be so triggering. The Lord Mayor did a great job welcoming us with his gesture that cut through the awkwardness and pomp. But I guess welcoming people in Britain is your worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/vFtcpw77Mg — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

Beautifully put.

Bro you've been triggering them all day . Mashallah good to see you're a British citizen. insha'Allah your British passport will follow shortly. — Abu Musa (@manutdfan32) January 14, 2025

Thank you — Mahdi Zaidan (@mahdizda) January 14, 2025

As a lifelong British citizen I speak for the entire country when I say as-salamu alaykum, mate — Dan Gliebitz (@RealDanGliebitz) January 14, 2025

Just in case Farage needed reminding (or didn’t know in the first place) …

Citizenship ceremonies have only existed since 2004 Nige; Labour introduced them. If either of your foreign wives applied for citizenship after marrying you they'd have just got a letter in the post. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 14, 2025

And finally, this, very much this.

Roasting the gammon during your citizenship ceremony is Welcome, fellow Brit! https://t.co/zSrUWMbt8Z — LiLBaz (@lil_bazza) January 14, 2025

