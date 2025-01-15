Twitter comebacks nigel farage

Nigel Farage took offence at this man’s British citizenship ceremony and of all the comebacks this one shouted loudest

John Plunkett. Updated January 15th, 2025

Here’s a rather lovely thing, a man who shared a detail or two from his British Citizenship ceremony on Twitter where the Lord Mayor of Brighton went the extra mile to make them feel welcome.

Al salamu alaykum is an Arabic phrase meaning ‘Peace be upon you’, just in case you didn’t know, and the Lord Mayor of Brighton and Hove is Mohammed Asaduzzaman, the city’s first Bangladeshi Muslim mayor.

Not everyone thought it was lovely, however, and you can immediately guess why. They didn’t all have blue ticks next to their Twitter name, just most of them.

And @mahdizda magnificently took them down one troll at a time. Like this person.

And this person.

And this character.

But the biggest troll of all was naturally Nigel Farage.

And this response from @mahdizda was 10/10.

Beautifully put.

Just in case Farage needed reminding (or didn’t know in the first place) …

And finally, this, very much this.

READ MORE

Religious for 15 minutes Russell Brand said it’s time to look again at the Bible and this comeback blew the rest out of the park

Source @mahdizda