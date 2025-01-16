19 of the very familiar lies we tell ourselves every day

Twitter Hashtag games

There’s a lot of self-deceit going on at the moment, as people tell themselves they’ll get into that New Year’s resolution properly once the Christmas chocolates are gone, or they’ll go to the gym after the January rush has died down. However, lying to ourselves is for life, not just for January, and a hashtag has made that abundantly clear.

An account that starts some kick-ass hashtags started this one.

It soon trended on Twitter, because who among us hasn’t got at least one lie we tell ourselves? These 21 are our favourites – and include some of the most worryingly relatable.

I'm never drinking that much again #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves — ⱠØⱠ₳ brrr (@_lola_bee) January 9, 2019

I’m going to bed early tonight #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves — Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) January 9, 2019

I’ll do it later. #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves — Jacqui Plays Games (@HeyJacquiGhost) January 9, 2019

Just one more episode, then bed #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves — Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) January 9, 2019

I’ll start my diet Monday #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves pic.twitter.com/TIAFCoeMtq — B R E N D A (@BrendaBurner66) January 9, 2019

Im going to be productive today #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves pic.twitter.com/bAYfqhOehQ — B R E N D A (@BrendaBurner66) January 9, 2019

I won't buy a new book until I've finished my to be read pile #TheLiesWeAllTellOurselves pic.twitter.com/ycAhInvPQv — Scholastic (@Scholastic) January 9, 2019

