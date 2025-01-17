An ex-Tory MP says he can’t get a job and only earned £575 since the election – 18 responses playing the world’s tiniest violin

News Tories

Look, it’s a tough job market out there for everyone. The economy is barely growing and there just are not that many jobs out there at the moment.

Spare a thought, so, for these ex-Conservative MPs who spoke to The Telegraph about not being able to find work since losing their seats in last July’s general election.

“Every word you have uttered is there on the record, and people know your political views.” The sudden shift into unemployment after an election defeat is brutal – and so is finding work when you were a Conservative parliamentarian https://t.co/drFZW7JyoC pic.twitter.com/KUrmFhukOJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 16, 2025

Sir Charles Walker, the former MP for Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was one of several former Tory MPs who said they’re struggling to find work since returning to civilian life.

“I’m beginning to talk to more and more colleagues who are in career distress, who are simply just not getting interviews,” he said. Walker went on to say he made just £575 in the past six months. “Five-hundred pounds on election night for a slot on ITV that was cancelled, but they very sweetly paid me, and £75 for appearing on [Radio 4’s] Broadcasting House,” he said.

But don’t worry about Sir Charles being out on the streets any time soon. “I am very lucky, I’m in my later years, I have some financial resources I can fall back on – I took my House of Commons pension early. But it’s not going to last forever,” he explained.

As you can imagine, there wasn’t exactly a huge well of sympathy for Sir Charles’ plight.

1.

this story cheered me up no end pic.twitter.com/fRMDKXoR85 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 16, 2025

2.

Have they tried printing out their CVs and taking them round the shops in town? Bit of elbow grease and entrepreneurial spirit https://t.co/ewdVke1ptS — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 16, 2025

3.

£575 is enough for 3 meals a day for 6 months on the Lee Anderson diet with £35 left over for eat and help out. — PeterT – The Fraud Guy (@thefraudguy_uk) January 16, 2025

4.

Kind of shows the calibre of Mp candidates who are short on experience of anything useful in governing the country. Take away the privilege, expenses, junkets, committee perks etc, and they are unemployable. — Luvo ️ (@luvo09) January 16, 2025

5.

6.

They should try working for a living…maybe take some of their own advice.. pic.twitter.com/aQCUR5UXLj — monty and lottie. (emma) (@montysbiscuit) January 16, 2025

7.

If you backed Truss (Walker, Villiers, Gibson backed Rishi), entirely your own fault you’re unemployed/unemployable and you caused the others’ job loss. They will all have received generous redundancy pay and pension, easily enough to say start your own business. https://t.co/qaNeeR9xqn — Fiona-Natasha Syms ✡️ (@fifisyms) January 16, 2025

8.

Unusually sympathetic piece about the unemployed. Can’t think why… — A Tribe called Craig (@CraigTribe2) January 16, 2025

9.

Couldn’t happen to nicer people serves them right ! — PS (@Peter67305335) January 17, 2025

10.