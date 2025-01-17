Celebrity David lynch

David Lynch’s death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt, moving, and occasionally very funny tributes – 23 of the very best

John Plunkett. Updated January 17th, 2025

Shocking news today that the magnificent film maker, musician and artist David Lynch has died aged 78.

We’ve loved pretty much everything David Lynch has done in the cinema – Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man to name only three – and of course on television, with the triumphant return of Twin Peaks eight years ago.

He hasn’t made a film since Inland Empire but the areat man has never been less than busy, making music and his daily weather reports which went viral during the pandemic.

His death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt, moving and occasionally very funny tributes, including this,, from one of his most regular on-screen collaborators, Kyle MacLachlan.

And here are 23 of the many other people paying tribute to David Lynch today.

