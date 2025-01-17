David Lynch’s death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt, moving, and occasionally very funny tributes – 23 of the very best

Celebrity David lynch

Shocking news today that the magnificent film maker, musician and artist David Lynch has died aged 78.

We’ve loved pretty much everything David Lynch has done in the cinema – Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man to name only three – and of course on television, with the triumphant return of Twin Peaks eight years ago.

He hasn’t made a film since Inland Empire but the areat man has never been less than busy, making music and his daily weather reports which went viral during the pandemic.

His death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt, moving and occasionally very funny tributes, including this,, from one of his most regular on-screen collaborators, Kyle MacLachlan.

And here are 23 of the many other people paying tribute to David Lynch today.

1.

Lynch is like Bowie or Prince — such an otherworldly figure that I thought we’d have so much more time with. What a tremendous loss. — William Goodman (@goodmanw) January 16, 2025

2.

I miss him already pic.twitter.com/HRYrxmp4A0 — Kat ♱ (@albertcamslut) January 16, 2025

3.

I met David Lynch in Fairfield, Iowa. It was a TM thing. But he was also kind of promoting Inland Empire. After his talk I asked him to sign my Mulholland Drive DVD and asked him if he had any advice for a budding artist (me.) “Um, no. Not really.” Then he stared at me, smiling. — JkstrHmstr (@JkstrHmstr) January 17, 2025

4.

To me, one of the best lessons we could learn from David Lynch is to stop demanding explanations of every piece of art from the artist who made it and instead let the art talk and decide what it means individually to you. What a richer way to experience the world. — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) January 16, 2025

5.

“I believe life is a continuum, and that no one really dies, they just drop their physical body and we’ll all meet again, like the song says. It’s sad but it’s not devastating if you think like that… We’re all going to be fine at the end of the story.” — David Lynch pic.twitter.com/RwUTJzZ7g0 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) January 16, 2025

6.

So, Twin Peaks is in production & Lynch is up in Washington and hears that a particularly annoying ABC executive is coming for a set visit. The executive shows up in the morning and Lynch proclaims “You’ve got a great face! I’m gonna make you an extra. Get him to hair & makeup!” — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) January 17, 2025

7.

RIP David Lynch pic.twitter.com/KkTquZjdjW — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) January 16, 2025

8.

RIP David Lynch (1946-2025) I am in utter disbelief right now… Can’t accept that he is no more… I don’t have the words to describe how I feel. We will never ever see anyone like him ever again.. Here is his advice to youngsters.pic.twitter.com/m5mR4nBMZQ — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) January 16, 2025

9.

One of my favorite small David Lynch moments is when he tried to do one of those ceramic art cows for New York City and submitted this and was rejected. pic.twitter.com/TI23EjFqqt — chris person (@Papapishu) January 16, 2025

10.

11.