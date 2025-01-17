A woman asked what men do when they’re home alone (stop sniggering at the back) – 17 most wholesome insights into the male psyche

Life men twitter

It’s often claimed that men are simple creatures. But what they do when they’re home alone was apparently a total mystery for one X user.

Desperate to know what men got up to when nobody else was around, Twitter user @mickmami threw the following question out to their followers…

what do men even do when they’re home alone??? — murph (@mickmami) January 10, 2025

… and it wasn’t long until the replies started pouring in. Some of them were sincere, some of them were wry, but most of them ignored the most obvious answer we don’t need to spell out. Here are some of the best responses.

1.

Sit and enjoy the peace and quiet — ZM (@XER177) January 10, 2025

2.

I won’t speak for all men. So this is just me.

Watch YouTube videos, listen to music, play video games, eat, sleep, play video games, listen to my favorite podcast, chores (I live alone) — Michael Pallas (@jetscap) January 11, 2025

3.

It’s rare. But for me.. I get caught up on chores, drink some beers, do yard work, and if there’s time leftover I’ll play some video game or watch football if there’s a good game on — JB (@whodeyjb) January 10, 2025

4.

I sliced the thinnest strawberry known to man the other day pic.twitter.com/JCFwck4Sxh — Oil Gonif (@oil_gonif) January 11, 2025

5.

Dress up like this pic.twitter.com/YRe3gfhSNj — VForever (@ILZ84137184) January 11, 2025

6.

For me:

1. Game

2. Watch sports

3. Catch up on missed TV shows

4. Take hour long uninterrupted dumps

5. Sleep — Derrick Crutcher (@uncledee114) January 10, 2025

7.

We watch total banger movies from the 90s. Loudly. — Hyde Von Zarovich (@TheSpergScholar) January 10, 2025

8.