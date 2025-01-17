This Paul Danan tribute lit up Twitter for the most unexpected reasons and it doesn’t get more touching than this

Celebrity Big Brother hollyoaks Love Island

Sad news on Thursday that Paul Daman has died aged just 46.

We knew him best from Celebrity Love Island back in the day and he also appeared in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001 as well as Celebrity Big Brother.

There was no end of heartfelt tributes on Twitter, like this one.

I’m so upset that Paul Danan’s not here anymore.

He was a kind man who genuinely cared about whatever he was doing, helping other actors with mental health issues.

He acted in one of my short films and tried to help me raise funds. pic.twitter.com/8kI5qP2gpX — Jane Sanger (@luminofilms) January 16, 2025

And this one.

I’m gutted that Paul Danan’s not here anymore.

He was a kind man who genuinely cared about whatever he was doing, and would tell you he “luffed you” at every opportunity.

We hadn’t spoken in a while, but I’ll miss him, and I’ll always wish I’d called him back xx pic.twitter.com/wd4ktoZUL7 — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 16, 2025

And funny memories from his career on TV …

Reliving the moment Paul Danan pressed the fire alarm instead of the diary room button on Big Brother, RIP pic.twitter.com/BbIh1caKML — Harrison (@harryjohnrutter) January 16, 2025

… and off it.

My favourite Paul Danan moment was when he was switching the Christmas lights on in Preston and he told the audience of 3,000 people, mostly made up of children, to “make some fucking noise” as he flicked the switch. He got sacked from the city’s pantomime the next day. — Tom (@Tommy_1972) January 16, 2025

But if one tribute, of a sort, sums up the state of so much of Twitter right now, then it’s surely this one, from @Pu55yman_Dan.

It is indeed no age, @Pu55yman_Dan. Also – hope you get your telly fixed soon.

RIP Paul Danan Obviously, the most heart warming tribute came from Pu55yman Dan pic.twitter.com/hLdHI9WWAj — Stewart Who? (@DJstewartwho) January 16, 2025

I mean if he doesn’t do the eulogy it’ll be an opportunity missed — Lofty (@loftinopanevino) January 16, 2025

I think this has to be the most touching tribute to Paul Danan I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ADm0f53GRq — Simon Dunsmore (@simondunsmore) January 16, 2025

Hope your elbow gets better soon big man, and your tribute to Paul is absolutely beautiful. Take it easy fella. — The Far North (@Thefarnorthband) January 16, 2025

The day of this beautiful, touching Paul Danan tribute from Pu$$yman_Dan.. I’ll never forget his words pic.twitter.com/mOop7Jju5H — Greg Cooper (@GeeCCee) January 16, 2025

RIP Paul Danan

