Celebrity Big Brother hollyoaks Love Island

This Paul Danan tribute lit up Twitter for the most unexpected reasons and it doesn’t get more touching than this

Poke Staff. Updated January 17th, 2025

Sad news on Thursday that Paul Daman has died aged just 46.

We knew him best from Celebrity Love Island back in the day and he also appeared in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001 as well as Celebrity Big Brother.

There was no end of heartfelt tributes on Twitter, like this one.

And this one.

And funny memories from his career on TV …

… and off it.

But if one tribute, of a sort, sums up the state of so much of Twitter right now, then it’s surely this one, from @Pu55yman_Dan.

It is indeed no age, @Pu55yman_Dan. Also – hope you get your telly fixed soon.

RIP Paul Danan

READ MORE

Jason Isaacs’ fabulous Alan Rickman anecdote just went wildly viral and it’s simply wonderful