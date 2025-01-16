Celebrity Alan rickman

Jason Isaacs’ fabulous Alan Rickman anecdote just went wildly viral and it’s simply wonderful

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2025

Hard to believe we know but it’s nine years since the death of the great Alan Rickman, aged just 69.

We love him in pretty much everything he did, from Die Hard to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves via Truly, Madly, Deeply and so many more.

And we mention him because the anniversary of his death sent this fabulous anecdote viral on Twitter after it was shared by @RufusTSuperfly.

It’s from the estimable Jason Isaacs, recalling his first day playing Lucius Malfoy on Harry Potter alongside Rickman, who of course played Professor Snape.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

Love Isaacs. Loved Rickman.

Source @RufusTSuperfly