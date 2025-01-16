Jason Isaacs’ fabulous Alan Rickman anecdote just went wildly viral and it’s simply wonderful

Celebrity Alan rickman

Hard to believe we know but it’s nine years since the death of the great Alan Rickman, aged just 69.

We love him in pretty much everything he did, from Die Hard to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves via Truly, Madly, Deeply and so many more.

And we mention him because the anniversary of his death sent this fabulous anecdote viral on Twitter after it was shared by @RufusTSuperfly.

It’s from the estimable Jason Isaacs, recalling his first day playing Lucius Malfoy on Harry Potter alongside Rickman, who of course played Professor Snape.

Alan Rickman died 9 years ago.

Here’s Jason Isaacs on getting acting advice from him about how to react while watching a Quidditch match https://t.co/CnDT3DQNM9 pic.twitter.com/o7OfacNq1b — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 14, 2025

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read in full.

Love Isaacs. Loved Rickman.

If you haven't read Alan Rickman's Diaries…honestly. It's full of these gems. — Helen Tope (@Scholar1977) January 14, 2025

The stories about him tearing apart Robin Hood for being so poorly written are just fantastic. Truly missed. — VoxFelis (@VOXFELIS) January 14, 2025

Thank you for this❤️❤️ — Deborah Witalis (@deborah_witalis) January 15, 2025

