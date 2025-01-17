News America donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s official inaugural portraits are as ominous as they are hilarious – 20 reactions worth framing

Poke Reporter. Updated January 17th, 2025

Though it might feel that Donald Trump has already returned to power, he doesn’t actually take office again until next week (he and the Vice President-elect JD Vance will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20th at 12 noon/5pm UK time).

So as Trump prepares for his second term as US president, he’s been given a new inaugural presidential portrait.

And people can’t help but see more than a passing resemblance to another famous Trump picture.

It’s quite the contrast to his first presidential portrait.

JD Vance’s portrait has been released too.

As with anything with Trump and Vance, there was a big (and jokey) response to the new portraits.

Source: Twitter/X/AFpost