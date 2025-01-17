News America donald trump JD Vance
Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s official inaugural portraits are as ominous as they are hilarious – 20 reactions worth framing
Though it might feel that Donald Trump has already returned to power, he doesn’t actually take office again until next week (he and the Vice President-elect JD Vance will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20th at 12 noon/5pm UK time).
So as Trump prepares for his second term as US president, he’s been given a new inaugural presidential portrait.
Official portrait of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has been released.
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9V2BUej1Lh
— AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025
And people can’t help but see more than a passing resemblance to another famous Trump picture.
Trump’s official inaugural portrait bears striking resemblance to mugshot https://t.co/BJn0CKUCY3 pic.twitter.com/mNaZxOuYrs
— New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2025
It’s quite the contrast to his first presidential portrait.
Donald Trump’s presidential portraits from his first term (2017) and second term (2025) pic.twitter.com/jKEU0shYuF
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 16, 2025
JD Vance’s portrait has been released too.
Official portrait of JD Vance, the 50th Vice President of the United States, has been released.
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/57KipwFJ1X
— AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025
As with anything with Trump and Vance, there was a big (and jokey) response to the new portraits.
1.
that's cause it's the same guy in both pictures https://t.co/avBv9f6Ghi
— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 16, 2025
2.
we’re all gonna die https://t.co/by0KcLsLU6
— jackdenzel** (@BANKRLLFREAKFCK) January 15, 2025
3.
Here’s Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait. That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster, and someone who doesn’t care about you at all. pic.twitter.com/ZMsqWZH1Eh
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 16, 2025
4.
This is Donald Trump’s real inaugural portrait. pic.twitter.com/og1CR5S1JW
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 16, 2025
5.
Footage from Trump’s new presidential portrait being painted. pic.twitter.com/IUsleZSYGG
— Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) January 16, 2025
6.
Donald Trump’s presidential portraits from his first term (2017) and second term (2025). pic.twitter.com/iZSajslZNr
— Creepy (@creepydotorg) January 16, 2025
7.
this is an absolutely unhinged, yet fitting portrait for the presidency we're about to experience https://t.co/nEqZUpwICc
— Sam ️ (@SamtheNightOwl) January 16, 2025
8.
oh yeah the wikipedia article for the 2024 election is way better with this trump portrait now https://t.co/VqCOVfTAJJ pic.twitter.com/aCSk9l8Far
— Sam ️ (@SamtheNightOwl) January 16, 2025
9.
Suddenly, Trump’s official inaugural portrait is easier on the eyes. pic.twitter.com/X64U6GprHi
— άค ђⓐŦ яยᵐᑭ (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 16, 2025
10.
Trump's portrait vs. Vance's portrait pic.twitter.com/q6cPCTST4j
— Jess (@Punished_Jess) January 16, 2025
11.
These are the official White House portraits of Donald Trump and JD Vance! What are your thoughts?
A. Both are unflattering
B. Trump looks like a crook
C. Vance used less mascara
D. Neither one should be in the WH
E. Your thoughts
F. All of the above pic.twitter.com/dj5gbMPqUv
— Damaan, AKA "Philly's Finest"! (@Damaan4u33) January 16, 2025
12.
JUST IN: Official portrait of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UcCieD86Go
— la_gent (@lagent213) January 16, 2025
13.
“Hey you get that presidential portrait of Donald Trump?”
“Sure did boss. Real fuckin evil like you asked” https://t.co/66hI6ibeGC
— Michael Cook (@MichaelCookFilm) January 16, 2025
14.
donald trump's new presidential portrait pic.twitter.com/RptTikoWoq
— leyla (@mrswambsgans) January 16, 2025
15.
President Trump's inaugural portrait has been released https://t.co/iJp8BikIDr pic.twitter.com/BFhREQjmfw
— Hyper Seap (@HypraSeaPea) January 16, 2025
16.
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 15, 2025
17.
Somebody add a WWE logo
— Shay (@seyishome) January 16, 2025
18.
— Russell Graves Jr (@Russ_Graves) January 15, 2025
19.
Immediately thought of Airplane! pic.twitter.com/dL7UemcJEj
— Joshua Sell (@LithiumRain) January 16, 2025
20.
The Inaugural Portrait of the 50th Vice-President of the United States, JD Vance. https://t.co/gRh4VhD9Jy pic.twitter.com/ZZEIpuohvD
— matty monroe (@MonrovianPrince) January 17, 2025
Source: Twitter/X/AFpost