Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s official inaugural portraits are as ominous as they are hilarious – 20 reactions worth framing

Though it might feel that Donald Trump has already returned to power, he doesn’t actually take office again until next week (he and the Vice President-elect JD Vance will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20th at 12 noon/5pm UK time).

So as Trump prepares for his second term as US president, he’s been given a new inaugural presidential portrait.

Official portrait of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has been released. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9V2BUej1Lh — AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025

And people can’t help but see more than a passing resemblance to another famous Trump picture.

Trump’s official inaugural portrait bears striking resemblance to mugshot https://t.co/BJn0CKUCY3 pic.twitter.com/mNaZxOuYrs — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2025

It’s quite the contrast to his first presidential portrait.

Donald Trump’s presidential portraits from his first term (2017) and second term (2025) pic.twitter.com/jKEU0shYuF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 16, 2025

JD Vance’s portrait has been released too.

Official portrait of JD Vance, the 50th Vice President of the United States, has been released. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/57KipwFJ1X — AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025

As with anything with Trump and Vance, there was a big (and jokey) response to the new portraits.

that's cause it's the same guy in both pictures https://t.co/avBv9f6Ghi — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 16, 2025

Here’s Donald Trump’s official inaugural portrait. That’s the face of a convicted felon, a proven sexual abuser, a proven fraudster, and someone who doesn’t care about you at all. pic.twitter.com/ZMsqWZH1Eh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 16, 2025

This is Donald Trump’s real inaugural portrait. pic.twitter.com/og1CR5S1JW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 16, 2025

Footage from Trump’s new presidential portrait being painted. pic.twitter.com/IUsleZSYGG — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) January 16, 2025

Donald Trump’s presidential portraits from his first term (2017) and second term (2025). pic.twitter.com/iZSajslZNr — Creepy (@creepydotorg) January 16, 2025

this is an absolutely unhinged, yet fitting portrait for the presidency we're about to experience https://t.co/nEqZUpwICc — Sam ️ (@SamtheNightOwl) January 16, 2025

oh yeah the wikipedia article for the 2024 election is way better with this trump portrait now https://t.co/VqCOVfTAJJ pic.twitter.com/aCSk9l8Far — Sam ️ (@SamtheNightOwl) January 16, 2025

Suddenly, Trump’s official inaugural portrait is easier on the eyes. pic.twitter.com/X64U6GprHi — άค ђⓐŦ яยᵐᑭ (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 16, 2025

These are the official White House portraits of Donald Trump and JD Vance! What are your thoughts? A. Both are unflattering

B. Trump looks like a crook

C. Vance used less mascara

D. Neither one should be in the WH

E. Your thoughts

F. All of the above pic.twitter.com/dj5gbMPqUv — Damaan, AKA "Philly's Finest"! (@Damaan4u33) January 16, 2025

JUST IN: Official portrait of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UcCieD86Go — la_gent (@lagent213) January 16, 2025

“Hey you get that presidential portrait of Donald Trump?” “Sure did boss. Real fuckin evil like you asked” https://t.co/66hI6ibeGC — Michael Cook (@MichaelCookFilm) January 16, 2025

donald trump's new presidential portrait pic.twitter.com/RptTikoWoq — leyla (@mrswambsgans) January 16, 2025

President Trump's inaugural portrait has been released https://t.co/iJp8BikIDr pic.twitter.com/BFhREQjmfw — Hyper Seap (@HypraSeaPea) January 16, 2025

Somebody add a WWE logo — Shay (@seyishome) January 16, 2025

Immediately thought of Airplane! pic.twitter.com/dL7UemcJEj — Joshua Sell (@LithiumRain) January 16, 2025

The Inaugural Portrait of the 50th Vice-President of the United States, JD Vance. https://t.co/gRh4VhD9Jy pic.twitter.com/ZZEIpuohvD — matty monroe (@MonrovianPrince) January 17, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/AFpost