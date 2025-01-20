Donald Trump bigged up Elon Musk’s expertise with ‘vote-counting computers’ and it sent conspiracy theories mainstream

US conspiracy theories donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump already used his pre-inauguration speech to say they ‘rigged the election’ (although people said it was a reference to 2020, not an unlikely last-minute confession).

Trump on the Olympics and World Cup: It’s only because they rigged the election that I’ll be your president representing you there pic.twitter.com/UYcNkp4itX — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

And yet you could forgive conspiracy theories going mainstream after he had this to say about his (at the time of writing) best buddy Elon Musk and his sterling efforts to secure Trump’s presidential comeback, specifically in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Trump: He was very effective. He knows those computers better than anybody. Those vote counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. It was pretty good. Thank you to Elon pic.twitter.com/czocksYsBU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2025

And people didn’t need a machine to help them put two and two together. No reason to believe they still weren’t coming up with five though.

He cannot be sworn in tomorrow He just admitted he and Elon Musk stole the election I knew he was going to confess at some point but I thought he would be at least smart enough to wait until after tomorrow@POTUS @VP @SenSchumer @RepJeffries https://t.co/4RKtUzXzr6 — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Proud Democrat (@taradublinrocks) January 20, 2025

Well, not quite. But it didn’t stop the conspiracy theory machine going mainstream.

Did Trump just admit that Elon stole the election for him? https://t.co/cVFzsRDaJV — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) January 19, 2025

he forgot that that’s the part he shouldn’t say out loud — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) January 20, 2025

Wait, did he just out Elon and himself? — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ (@JustTheFacts_68) January 19, 2025

If Biden said anything like this QAnon would be never stop playing the clip and screaming about election fraud. https://t.co/zjVqh8DdKy — Poker and Politics (@PokerPolitics) January 19, 2025

6.