Donald Trump was given the kiss-off by Melania’s big hat and of all the funny responses, Count Binface said it best

Anyone looking for reasons to be cheerful in Donald Trump’s inauguration speech were, of course, doomed to be disappointed.

But a day which marked the return of Trump to the White House for a second time wasn’t entirely short of laughs, and thank goodness for that.

And there was one big laugh in particular after Trump lent in to kiss the returning First Lady, Melania Trump, only to be foiled by the brim of her supersized hat.

That non-kiss is the high point of my day. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/Rtf49jImR4 — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) January 20, 2025

Rimmed him! Oh for goodness sake, you know exactly what we meant.

He couldn’t get under the damn hat for a kiss. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/g9y7jcj0P1 — J (@WillaRance) January 20, 2025

It prompted no end of funny responses as you might imagine …

Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/v35yY7eD3I — JC R WHIT (@JC99WHIT) January 20, 2025

Melania looking overjoyed to get that kiss on the cheek from Donny there #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/eznp7uKM6h — Shambo (@BradfemlyWalsh) January 20, 2025

Form meets function pic.twitter.com/tLLDhNgoTc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2025

… but no-one said it better than a politician rather closer to home.

The Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/aBEHZA7dar — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 20, 2025

Boom!

Ooh, that’s very, very clever — Kaiteke Tane (@Kaiteke1963) January 20, 2025

Oh bravo — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) January 20, 2025

