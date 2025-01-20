Melania Trump’s hat reminded people of a lot of things, and none of them were complimentary – 15 top suggestions

US melania trump

It’s a big day for Melania, as well as for Donald Trump. She’s getting access to the White House Christmas decorations again – she must be thrilled – but she has to pretend to like her husband for another four years. Swings and roundabouts.

As always, she pulled out all the stops with her outfit, and she didn’t even write ‘I really don’t care. Do u?’ on the back in whitewash. It did, however, come with a matching hat, which attracted a lot of attention and – more importantly – mockery.

Melania Trump arrives with her hat pic.twitter.com/lYJtBLlNeS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

Some suggested she wore the hat to prevent her husband getting close enough to kiss her.

Trump greets his wife Melania pic.twitter.com/RPONFNtVkK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2025

Mission accomplished.

Others, however, just listed the funny things it reminded them of. Here are some belters.

1.

Melania making her way into The Rotunda be like……….#Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/45z1t1ZpuO — Stu Jitsu (@StuJitsu3_16) January 20, 2025

2.

3.

Is she going to a funeral…wtf is that look pic.twitter.com/ziijgHGXrm — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 20, 2025

4.

Melania looks like an air hostess. Tea, coffee, drinks from the trolley? — Gabrielle Glaister (@gabbyglaister) January 20, 2025

5.

Why is Melania dressed as a late Edwardian era nanny pic.twitter.com/RpEo7ZCC0I — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) January 20, 2025

6.

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

7.

8.

9.

Well, Toontown is fucked https://t.co/oLjsCmCGHD — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) January 20, 2025

10.

melania dressed like the Benadryl Hat Man https://t.co/JePZkv1gSe pic.twitter.com/jenYjIav78 — brittney (@bjusticeee) January 20, 2025

11.

She rolled in looking like Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat https://t.co/jxBDZOQLOA pic.twitter.com/wkDmdkDEat — Kellen (@Krush59) January 20, 2025

12.

13.

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

14.

Melania in her mob wife era pic.twitter.com/5QRTJ2jcz6 — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) January 20, 2025

15.

No one out-pizzas the Hut pic.twitter.com/S5YyIpkYH7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2025

There was also this comment.

Big Cersei Energy https://t.co/PerxgdBcVV — America is still musty (@symfonikz) January 20, 2025

If only …

