US melania trump

Melania Trump’s hat reminded people of a lot of things, and none of them were complimentary – 15 top suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated January 20th, 2025

It’s a big day for Melania, as well as for Donald Trump. She’s getting access to the White House Christmas decorations again – she must be thrilled – but she has to pretend to like her husband for another four years. Swings and roundabouts.

As always, she pulled out all the stops with her outfit, and she didn’t even write ‘I really don’t care. Do u?’ on the back in whitewash. It did, however, come with a matching hat, which attracted a lot of attention and – more importantly – mockery.

Some suggested she wore the hat to prevent her husband getting close enough to kiss her.

Mission accomplished.

Others, however, just listed the funny things it reminded them of. Here are some belters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

There was also this comment.

If only …

via GIPHY

