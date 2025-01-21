22 favourite Bluesky reactions to Trump’s three-ring circus of an inauguration

US donald trump

The inauguration is over, the speeches have been made, and the Trumps are back in the White House.

The policies and executive orders will come under scrutiny later in the day, but for now, people are stil processing what they saw in the Capitol Rotunda. If you’re further left than Attila the Hun, the omens aren’t great, but while he may not bring down the price of eggs, he and his supporters are providing plenty of material for internet jokers.

This is what Bluesky has been saying.

1.

Taking my dogs out for a commemorative poop. — Heather Thomas (@heatherthomasaf.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 6:11 PM

2.

If you don’t fancy watching the Inauguration tonight we are showing 24 hours in police custody at the same time which we aren’t saying is connected in any way shape or form… — Channel 4 (@channel4.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 2:49 PM

3.

It all feels like a family with a genuinely abusive family member choosing to just carry on with the holiday traditions, hoping to create normalcy through sheer will and denial. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 4:50 PM

4.

Happy “Fuck Trump And All He Stands For Day” to all who celebrate! — Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM

5.

6.

7.

8.

I see that Melania chose to wear her Hamburglar hat to honor the criminals in the nation–and next to her. [image or embed] — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) January 20, 2025 at 5:15 PM

9.

10.

11.