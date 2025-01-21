Never forget the epic shade that Courtney Love’s bandmates inflicted on her over her fling with Steve Coogan

Celebrity relationships

An Instagram post by singer Courtney Love in 2021 reminded people of an extraordinary fact about her past.

This is the post.

And here’s what she wrote to go with the picture.

Steve Coogan seemed an odd inclusion, but it harked back to her brief fling with the comedian and actor. In an interview with Love Magazine, quoted by The Independent, she said:

“All it was was a couple of shags at the Sunset Marquis and I did not know he was Alan Partridge. I had never seen Alan Partridge. But I was in a band with people who did know about Alan Partridge, so I had to make a record with them constantly saying to me: ‘Back of the net!’”

via GIPHY

Funny tweeter, Jason – or @NickMotown – posted a screenshot, which quickly attracted the attention of thousands of people.

This quote from Courtney Love, expressing regret at her brief dalliance with Steve Coogan, is quite something. pic.twitter.com/TfeAX4Sjs3 — Jason (@NickMotown) January 5, 2021

These are a few of our favourite reactions.

Seen this on my TL 4 times now & laughed about it every single time https://t.co/F3TOvXW0GL — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 5, 2021

Never knew about that… and it is now, perhaps, one of the oddest sexual pairings I’ve ever thought of. — . – (@shaun_obanion) January 5, 2021

I'm imagining Rob Brydon reading this quote to him, in a restaurant, on one of their trips. — Andy Barclay (@drewsparkley) January 5, 2021

Now dying to find out what Courtney Love thinks of the pedestrianisation of Norwich city centre https://t.co/Q6ABM43m80 — Go watch my stuff on YouTube you miserable fuck (@robmulholland) January 5, 2021

How am I only now finding out Courtney Love dated Steve Coogan????? It’s like finding out Angelina Jolie secretly had a fling with Mr Blobby — anna thomas (@annarosethomas) January 4, 2021

Nickurrz shared this unforgettable image.

My sister said that if he and Courtney had a baby and it was a girl, it would have looked like Pauline Calf. 😀 — Nickurrz (@nickurrz) January 5, 2021

Can’t argue with that.

READ MORE

Alan Partridge had an Irish Alan lookalike singing rebel songs on St Patrick’s Day and it’s peak Partridge

Source Independent Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab