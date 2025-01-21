Musk defenders say this isn’t a Nazi salute, but it looks, walks, and quacks like one – 24 scathing reactions

US elon musk

Despite Trump’s rambling and offensive inauguration speech, Elon Musk seems to have snuck in and claimed the ‘Most Inappropriate Behaviour’ award from Inauguration Day. We’ll let you see it for yourself.

Did he just …? Surely not. NO! Did he?

This honestly could not look more like a Nazi salutepic.twitter.com/1STN8STDUq — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) January 20, 2025

Of course, the fanboys (and girls) rushed in to do the whole ‘Well, actually …’ bit.

He says “my heart goes out to you” Way to shortened the clip out context — Wealth Turtle (@wealth_turtle) January 20, 2025

He literally said "my heart goes out to you" That was the intent of the gesture. Try not to be this way. It's completely dishonest. pic.twitter.com/lmwWZQm4AA — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) January 20, 2025

I saw the full video he was just giving his heart out as he literally said after doing it lol guys watch the full video — mutantninjapizza (@mutantcheesepza) January 21, 2025

Despite the protests and all the ‘It’s a Roman salute’ discourse, people weren’t convinced – including people who very much know what they’re talking about …

Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute – and a very belligerent one too https://t.co/PB9sFCVJGA — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 20, 2025

I studied the Nazis at university, taught the history of Nazi Germany on two continents and wrote for major newspapers about Nazi Germany. I am internet famous for fact-checking chuds on the history, ideology and policy of Nazi Germany. That was a Nazi salute. — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) January 20, 2025

And Fox News.

when you've lost Fox's chyron writers … pic.twitter.com/KqA8dI1QTq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

Here are some other reactions that don’t try to sugarcoat it.

Now, I know what you're all thinking, but who hasn't accidentally done a Sieg Heil on their first day in government? https://t.co/b6H5fuA5O3 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) January 20, 2025

haha he even looks like a loser nerd who can't eat his dairylea lunchables without having a coughing fit doing a sieg heil pic.twitter.com/NWrPmRtwcc — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) January 20, 2025

They put you in prison in Germany if you do that. https://t.co/Hr2Jkw7Zh1 — Stephen Maher (@stphnmaher) January 20, 2025

What the actual fuck. https://t.co/stDnEZ7RP6 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 20, 2025

“It wasn’t a Nazi salute.” The Nazis sure think it was pic.twitter.com/F7Ya84Ko7X — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) January 20, 2025

the two things that convince me that this is a Nazi salute are: 1. It’s exactly like a Nazi salute

2. Elon Musk is a bit of a Nazi pic.twitter.com/npNVDZb81d — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 20, 2025

Congratulations MAGA chuds. Your handpicked Nazis have arrived. pic.twitter.com/0C16JqEJum — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) January 20, 2025

Sorry this is going to get a bit technical, but I think that’s quite important. Five key ways that you can tell this is a Nazi salute 1 – It’s a Nazi salute

2-5 – See 1 pic.twitter.com/JpsumRFLMC — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 21, 2025

