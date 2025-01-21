US boris johnson donald trump inauguration

Nadine Dorris said Boris Johnson represented the UK at Donald Trump’s inauguration and this A++ comeback beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

Nadine Dorries might not be an MP any more and she might not (definitely didn’t) make it in to the House of Lords, but she remains Boris Johnson’s number one fan, and no mistake.

Like many of us Dorries watched Trump’s return to the White House on television and was especially excited to see one figure in particular in the room.

Ah yes, the disgraced former prime minister who made Dorries culture secretary in his short-lived government, that’ll be the one.

And her tweet prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

But surely no-one put it better than this, from @miffythegamer.

No more questions, your honour.

Source