Nadine Dorris said Boris Johnson represented the UK at Donald Trump’s inauguration and this A++ comeback beat all-comers

US boris johnson donald trump inauguration

Nadine Dorries might not be an MP any more and she might not (definitely didn’t) make it in to the House of Lords, but she remains Boris Johnson’s number one fan, and no mistake.

Like many of us Dorries watched Trump’s return to the White House on television and was especially excited to see one figure in particular in the room.

Great to see Boris Johnson representing U.K. today at the Inaugeration. Trump genuinely listens to and likes Boris. Boris may not be our PM anymore but he will always speak up for our country. He will also continue to make the case for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rfE1AbfiLZ — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 20, 2025

Ah yes, the disgraced former prime minister who made Dorries culture secretary in his short-lived government, that’ll be the one.

And her tweet prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

A very rare moment when he’s only the second biggest liar in the room. https://t.co/UYA7A9bo7d — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) January 20, 2025

Boris represents all that’s great about Britain:

Sweat

Ill fitting clothes

Baggy underpants

Big thighs

Intelligence

Pickled breath

Acne

Sore toes

And leaking pipes.

He will make a huge impression at this inauguration. — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 20, 2025

Johnson? How’s the free trade deal with US he promised 8 years ago? pic.twitter.com/Uw63A8K6NT — MD . (@2286MD) January 20, 2025

Well he fits into the circus of idiot fucking clowns perfectly — Steve Robb ♍️ (@srobb68) January 20, 2025

He's almost as irrelevant as you are Nadine. https://t.co/NF6oKcEBda — SymptomOfTheUniverse (@Timbobsquare) January 20, 2025

But surely no-one put it better than this, from @miffythegamer.

He isn’t representing the U.K., you gigantic lying fantasist. He’s representing only himself and his own self interests. https://t.co/5q8QGPq7VR — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 20, 2025

No more questions, your honour.

And he never did represent this country, he just milked it for all his Tory mates. — Lord Snafu of Fuch Hall #FBPE #Equality (@dmcclelland44) January 20, 2025

Still available in the Sainsbury's sale. pic.twitter.com/TlRyvyTs6B — Mark P Lynch (@markplynch) January 20, 2025

READ MORE

Laurence Fox ended up watching Donald Trump’s inauguration in Kid Rock’s hotel room – 17 funniest and most brutal takedowns

Source